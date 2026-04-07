Missionirnewsbreaks Transcode Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: RNAZ) Secures Up To $20 Million Financing Agreement

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) TransCode Therapeutics (NASDAQ: RNAZ), a clinical-stage company focused on immuno-oncology and RNA-based therapies, announced that it has entered into a financing agreement with an institutional healthcare investor for up to $20 million. The arrangement includes up to $6 million in pre-paid advances and a three-year Standby Equity Purchase Agreement allowing the company to sell up to $14 million in common stock, providing financial flexibility to support its Phase 2a trial of lead candidate TTX-MC138 and ongoing operations.

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About TransCode Therapeutics

TransCode Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical stage company pioneering immuno-oncology and RNA for the treatment of high risk and advanced cancer. The Company's lead therapeutic candidate, TTX-MC138, is focused on treating metastatic tumors that overexpress microRNA-10b, a unique, well-documented biomarker of metastasis. In addition, TransCode has a portfolio of other first-in-class therapeutic candidates designed to mobilize the immune system to recognize and destroy cancer cells.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to RNAZ are available in the company's newsroom at

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