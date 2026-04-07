Ainewsbreaks Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE: MCRP) To Participate In Maxim Group AI Infrastructure Virtual Conference

MENAFN - Investor Brand Network) Micropolis AI Robotics (NYSE American: MCRP), a pioneer in unmanned ground vehicles and AI-driven autonomous mobility solutions, announced that Founder and CEO Fareed Aljawhari will participate in a fireside chat at Maxim Group's AI Infrastructure Virtual Conference,“Powering the AI Revolution – Building the Infrastructure Behind Generative AI,” taking place today, April 7, 2026, at 4:00 p.m. ET.

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About Micropolis Robotics

Micropolis is a UAE-based company specializing in the design, development, and manufacturing of unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs), AI systems, and smart infrastructure for urban, security, and industrial applications. The Company's vertically integrated capabilities cover everything from mechatronics and embedded systems to AI software and high-level autonomy.

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to MCRP are available in the company's newsroom at

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