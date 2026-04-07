Indonesia Construction Industry Report 2026: Output To Grow By 5.4% This Year Before Registering An AAGR Of 5.9% Between 2027-2030, Driven By Investments In Housing, Mining, And Transport

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include infrastructure expansion, energy, housing, and transport projects driven by increased budget allocation and private investment initiatives. Growth in renewables and railway network expansion offers additional potential in Indonesia's construction sector through 2030.

Dublin, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Indonesia Construction Market Size, Trends, and Forecasts by Sector - Commercial, Industrial, Infrastructure, Energy and Utilities, Institutional and Residential Market Analysis to 2030 (Q1 2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Indonesian construction industry to expand by 5.4% in real terms in 2026, supported by investments in infrastructure and energy projects, along with ease in inflation rates and higher budget allocations.

According to the Badan Pusat Statistik (BPS), the value-add of the construction industry grew by 3.9% year on year (YoY) in Q4 2025, preceded by YoY growths of 4.2% in Q3 and 5% in Q2 2025. In February 2026, the Investment Management Agency (BPI Danantara) announced four strategic investment projects covering waste-based energy, basic chemical industries, agriculture, and digital infrastructure with a total value of IDR202.4 trillion ($12.7 billion). These projects are scheduled to be constructed by 2026, reflecting the government's efforts to strengthen infrastructure, support industrial development, and accelerate economic growth.

The analyst expects the construction industry to register an average annual growth rate of 5.9% from 2027 to 2030, supported by rising investments in housing, mining, and transport infrastructure sectors, along with investment under the government's Electricity Supply Business Plan (RUPTL) 2025-34.

Under the plan, the government aims for of renewables and of storage capacity by 2034. In terms of infrastructure, the Ministry of Transportation announced in August 2025 that it targets to secure IDR853 trillion ($53.4 billion) in private sector investments to expand the national railway network from 6,461km in August 2025 to 10,524km by 2030.

Report Scope



Historical (2021-2025) and forecast (2026-2030) valuations of the construction industry in Indonesia, featuring details of key growth drivers.

Segmentation by sector (commercial, industrial, infrastructure, energy and utilities, institutional and residential) and by sub-sector

Analysis of the mega-project pipeline, including breakdowns by development stage across all sectors, and projected spending on projects in the existing pipeline. Listings of major projects, in addition to details of leading contractors and consultants

Reasons to Buy



Identify and evaluate market opportunities using our standardized valuation and forecasting methodologies

Assess market growth potential at a micro-level with over 600 time-series data forecasts

Understand the latest industry and market trends

Formulate and validate business strategies using the analyst's critical and actionable insight

Assess business risks, including cost, regulatory and competitive pressures Evaluate competitive risk and success factors

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Construction Industry: At-a-Glance

3 Context

3.1 Economic Performance

3.2 Political Environment and Policy

3.3 Demographics

3.4 Risk Profile

4 Construction Outlook

4.1 All Construction



Outlook

Latest news and developments Construction Projects Momentum Index

4.2 Commercial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.3 Industrial Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.4 Infrastructure Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.5 Energy and Utilities Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.6 Institutional Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

4.7 Residential Construction



Outlook

Project analytics Latest news and developments

5 Key Industry Participants

5.1 Contractors

5.2 Consultants

6 Construction Market Data

7 Appendix

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