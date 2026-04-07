New Nouryon Technology Helps Formulators Create Higher-Performing, Low Odor Architectural Paints

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Global specialty chemicals company Nouryon has introduced Alcosperse® OTA‐100, a new polymer additive that helps paint manufacturers create water‐based architectural paints that are easier to apply and aligned with growing demand for low‐odor products with reduced levels of volatile organic compounds (VOC). The technology supports producers seeking paint options that deliver a smooth, consistent finish.

Alcosperse OTA‐100 is designed for broad use in water‐based paints and fits easily into existing manufacturing processes. Key advantages include:



Longer open time, which helps paint stay workable and improves ease of application

Low odor, which supports growing consumer expectations for more pleasant indoor painting experiences

Ability to reduce or replace glycol, an ingredient many producers want to minimize because it contributes to odor and higher levels of VOC Compatibility across a wide range of formulations

"Alcosperse OTA‐100 helps formulators meet the demand for easier to use architectural paints while reducing reliance on glycol. It is a practical way for producers to advance their low- and zero-VOC product lines without sacrificing quality," said Joe Ferrara, vice president of Paints & Coatings at Nouryon.

In customer trials, Alcosperse OTA‐100 has been shown to work across a wide range of water‐based paints and has minimal impact on durability, and scrub, stain and water resistance. It is available in the Americas and Europe and can be incorporated into many current formulations with minimal changes. Technical support is available through Nouryon's global Paints & Coatings application centers.

Within Nouryon's Performance Materials segment, this new product is part of the company's Paints & Coatings portfolio, which offers a range of solutions that deliver tailored performance benefits. For more information about Nouryon's additives, visit or contact your local sales representative.

About Nouryon

Nouryon is a global specialty chemicals leader innovating essential solutions for everyday consumer and industrial products, many of which contribute to a more sustainable world. We report in three operating segments: Consumer and Life Sciences enhances the effectiveness of hair, skin, cleaning and agricultural products, and purification media for pharmaceutical production; Performance Materials delivers the leading enabling technology for global polymer production and enables tailored performance of paints and coatings; and Resource Solutions offers key ingredients for pulp bleaching used in white paper goods and packaging, and industrial end-markets like transportation, mining, fuels, lubricants and hydrocarbon processing. We employ 8,000+ individuals across a global footprint that boasts 14 innovation centers where we jointly accelerate customer product development. We have headquarters in Radnor, Pennsylvania, U.S., and Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and are incorporated in Ireland. Discover our chemistry and follow us on LinkedIn.

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