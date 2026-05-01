Tech Mahindra Announces The Acquisition Of Avant Techno Solutions To Expand Payment Modernization And Wealth Management Capabilities

MENAFN - Mid-East Info)Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM), a leading provider of digital transformation, consulting, and business re-engineering services and solutions, today announced the acquisition of Avant Techno Solutions (Alluri Technologies Inc), a Canada‐based firm specializing in payments modernization and wealth platforms. The acquisition is expected to further strengthen Tech Mahindra's service capabilities and deepen its industry expertise within the BFSI (Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance) vertical.

The addition of Avant will enhance Tech Mahindra's offerings across key areas including Real Time Rail capabilities, ISO 20022 migration, wire modernization, core payments cloud transformation, wealth management platforms, identify and access management solutions across North Americas, while creating new opportunities in open banking, commercial lending, regulatory compliance, and fraud and financial crime. The strategic alignment also brings experienced sector talent and established client relationships, enabling faster and more scalable delivery across key markets.

,“The acquisition of Avant will strengthen our ability to serve financial institutions at a time when the sector is balancing growth with rapid digital change. By combining deep domain expertise with scaled technology delivery, we will help clients modernize core payment & wealth systems, improve customer engagement and respond faster to evolving market and regulatory demands.”

As financial institutions navigate evolving consumer behaviour and rapid technological change, this acquisition positions Tech Mahindra to support organizations in simplifying legacy environments, improving speed to market, strengthening trust frameworks, and building more responsive and resilient operating models.

“Joining Tech Mahindra marks an exciting next phase for Avant. With our deep expertise in payments and wealth platforms combined with Tech Mahindra's global scale and delivery capabilities, we look forward to helping financial institutions accelerate modernization and deliver more secure, data‐driven customer experiences.”

Founded in 2017, Avant brings deep expertise across payments and wealth management platforms, along with emerging AI‐led capabilities focused on delivering tangible business value. The acquisition comes at a time when financial institutions are accelerating investments in automation, cloud platforms, data intelligence, and secure customer experiences. Clients are expected to benefit from enhanced domain expertise, expanded delivery scale, and targeted solutions aligned to sector‐specific requirements.

About Tech Mahindra

Tech Mahindra (NSE: TECHM) offers technology consulting and digital solutions to global enterprises across industries, enabling transformative scale at unparalleled speed. With 147,000+ professionals across 90+ countries helping 1100+ clients, Tech Mahindra provides a full spectrum of services including consulting, information technology, enterprise applications, business process services, engineering services, network services, customer experience & design, AI & analytics, and cloud & infrastructure services. It is the first Indian company in the world to have been awarded the Sustainable Markets Initiative's Terra Carta Seal, which recognizes global companies that are actively leading the charge to create a climate and nature-positive future. Tech Mahindra is part of the Mahindra Group, founded in 1945, one of the largest and most admired multinational federation of companies. For more information on how TechM can partner with you to meet your Scale at SpeedTM imperatives, please visit

Abhilasha Gupta, Global Head – Corporate Communications, Tech Mahindra

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