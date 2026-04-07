DHL Expands Asiaeurope Airfreight Capacity With New Cargo Routes

Dhaka: DHL Global Forwarding has added new airfreight capacity between Asia and Europe, introducing weekly cargo flights as demand on the corridor continues to grow.

The expansion includes Boeing 777 freighter services linking Shanghai with Leipzig and Hong Kong with Liège. The move is part of closer coordination with DHL Express, allowing the group to utilize shared aviation assets.

The Leipzig hub, a key European gateway for DHL, will handle inbound shipments from Shanghai, while the Liège–Hong Kong route will include a stop in Tel Aviv to maintain service continuity and flexibility.

The company said the additional capacity is aimed at improving reliability and transit times for customers, particularly as volumes on Asia–Europe trade lanes continue to rise. Industry demand on the route has remained strong despite broader supply chain uncertainties.

DHL also indicated plans to further expand its intercontinental network, including additional capacity on transpacific routes between Southeast Asia and North America later this year.

The latest move reflects a broader trend among logistics providers to secure dedicated airfreight capacity and strengthen network resilience through closer integration of operations.

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