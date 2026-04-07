Distinguished Professor of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut

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C. Michael White, Pharm.D., FCP, FCCP, FASHP is a Board of Trustees Distinguished Professor and Chair of the Department of Pharmacy Practice at the University of Connecticut School of Pharmacy.

His ~500 publications resulted in 20,700 citations, an H-index of 74, and i10 Index of 282; placing him within Elsevier's Top 2% of Biomedical Researchers. Dr. White's research interests are in the areas of comparative effectiveness and preventing adverse events from drugs, dietary supplements, and illicit and quasi-legal substances. His work has been published in JAMA, Lancet, Annals of Internal Medicine and Circulation (among others) with research coverage by NBC Nightly News and Today, Good Morning America, BBC, CNN, NY Times, Washington Post, LA Times, Boston Globe, PBSNewsHour, WNPR Morning Edition, Prevention Magazine, and hundreds of other (inter)national media outlets. Seven of his publications were among the top 5 read articles in their respective journals in the years they were published. His work has been primarily funded by the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality with additional grants from the Donaghue Foundation, Pfeiffer Foundation, and American College of Clinical Pharmacy, among others.

He had a recurring segment on a local Connecticut TV station (NBC30 and then FOX61) where he shared medical news with the public ( from 2001 to 2020, has articles with ~1.97 million readers for The Conversation, and appeared on the Dr Oz show. His total media reach exceeds 4.0 billion. He is a Fellow of the American College of Clinical Pharmacologists, The American College of Clinical Pharmacy, and the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists. He is a contributing editor for the Annals of Pharmacotherapy and is on the Pharmacy Practice News editorial board. Dr. White is a UConn Teaching Fellow, the highest university teaching designation, and received the Provost's Award for Public Engagement for his media, migrant farmworker clinic, naloxone and substance use, and COVID-19 work.

He has received the American College of Clinical Pharmacist Young Investigator Award, American Society of Health-System Pharmacists Award for Sustained Contributions to the Literature, ASHP Drug Therapy Research Awards, and received the American Association of Colleges of Pharmacy Lyman Award and the Weaver Award.

–present Professor and Head of the Department of Pharmacy Practice, University of Connecticut

ExperienceHonours

ACCP Young Investigator of the Year, AACP Lyman Award Winner, six time ASHP Foundation Drug Therapy Research Award recipient, and ASHP Award for Sustained Contributions to the Literature (a lifetime achievement award for scholarly excellence). He and his School of Pharmacy Colleagues received the AACP Weaver Award in 2021 for excellence in public engagement and the Hartford Business Journal 2021 COVID-19 Healthcare Heroes Award.