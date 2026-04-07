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Felix Dube

Felix Dube


2026-04-07 10:06:38
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Lecturer in the Department of Public Law, University of Venda
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Dr Felix Dube is a lecturer in the Department of Public Law, School of Law, University of Venda. His research interests lie in administrative law, human rights and environmental law. He is also an assistant editor for the Journal of Law, Society and Development, and editor of Juta's Environmental Law Sibergramme. In addition to these roles, Dr Dube sits on the South African Human Rights Commission's Section 11 Committee of Experts on Climate Justice, and is the Climate Justice Lead at LexBHRE (Center for Business, Human Rights and Environmental Law).

Experience
  • –present Senior Lecturer in the Department of Public Law, Faculty of Law, University of Pretoria, University of Pretoria
  • 2025–present Lecturer in the Department of Public Law, University of Venda
Education
  • 2019 North-West University, Doctor of Laws
  • 2017 North-West University, Master of Laws
  • 2015 University of Venda, Bachelor of Laws

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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