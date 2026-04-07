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Nick Dunstone

Nick Dunstone


2026-04-07 10:06:37
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Climate Science Fellow, Met Office Hadley Centre
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I'm a Science Fellow at the Met Office Hadley Centre researching near-term climate prediction, focussing on the seasonal to decadal timescale. I joined the Met Office in 2008 after competing a PhD in astrophysics. In 2014 I became manager of the Climate Dynamics group and in 2023 was became a Met Office Science Fellow. I currently lead a team of seven scientists exploring the drivers of climate variability, predictability and extremes. I have published over 150 peer-reviewed publications, including first author papers in Nature Geoscience and Nature Communications. My work has been recognised by awards from the World Meteorological Organisation (WMO), the European Geophysical Union (EGU) and the Royal Meteorological Society (RMetS).

Experience
  • –present Climate Science Fellow, Met Office Hadley Centre
Education
  • 2008 University of St. Andrews, PhD Astrophysics

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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