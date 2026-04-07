New Judo Hall Opens In Dashkasan

MENAFN - AzerNews) Laman Ismayilova Read more

A new judo hall has been opened in Dashkasan, AzerNEWS reports.

The hall has been equipped by the Azerbaijan Judo Federation with tatami mats that meet modern standards and other necessary equipment for training. The facility provides the opportunity for more than 100 athletes to practice judo.

Between 2022 and 2026, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation has opened new judo halls in Ganja, Sumqayit, Gusar, Agstafa, Zagatala, Goranboy, Sabirabad, the Zire settlement of Baku, Agdash, Kurdamir, Astara, Jalilabad, Tartar, Gakh, Imishli, Shabran, Zagatala's Mosul village, Gabala's Vandam settlement, and Garadagh's Sahil settlement.

In addition, a total of 14,180 tatami mats have been distributed to 198 sports halls in Baku and other regions.

Founded in 1972, the Azerbaijan Judo Federation actively promotes this martial art worldwide.

The President of the Azerbaijan Judo Federation is Rashad Nabiyev, who also serves as the Minister of Digital Development and Transportation.

The country's modern judo history was laid by Mehman Azizov, who won a silver medal at the Old World Championship in 1998.

A year later, the winner of the World Youth Games in Moscow, Rasul Salimov, grabbed the bronze medal at the European Championship in Slovakia. Another national judoka, Elchin Ismayilov, became the European champion in 2000 in Wroclaw.

However, the achievements of Azerbaijani judo fighters did not stop there. Elnur Mammadli was named the best at the 2008 Beijing Olympics in the 73 kg division.

The list of the country's top judo fighters includes Rustam Orujov, Irina Kindzerskaya, Mammadali Mehdiyev, Elmar Gasimov, Hidayat Heydarov, Zelim Kotsoev, Ushangi Kokauri, and Nijat Shikhalizada.