Azerbaijan Establishing Working Group On Subsoil User Activities

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)A working group is being established on the activities of subsoil users in Azerbaijan, Trend reports.

The Rules on measures to improve the activities of subsoil users engaged in the exploitation of non-metallic mineral deposits have been approved.

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev has signed the relevant decree.

The rules have been developed in accordance with Part 8 of Article 13 of the law of Azerbaijan "On subsoil" (hereinafter referred to as the law) and establish temporary rules for the improvement of the activities of subsoil users engaged in the exploitation of non-metallic mineral deposits and the regulation of the use of non-metallic mineral deposits during the transitional period established in accordance with these rules.

According to the rules, in order to fully comply with the requirements of the subsoil users' activities regulating relations in the field of subsoil use and other relevant normative legal acts, a working group is established by the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan (hereinafter referred to as the ministry), with at least one representative from the Ministry of Ecology and Natural Resources of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Economy of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Emergency Situations of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Agriculture of Azerbaijan, the Ministry of Labor and Social Protection of Population of Azerbaijan, the Azerbaijan State Water Resources Agency, the State Urban Planning and Architecture Committee of Azerbaijan (for territories liberated from occupation), Azerishig OJSC and relevant local executive bodies.

The activities of the working group are led by the chairperson, determined by the ministry, and organized by it.

The working group operates on the basis of a work plan approved at the meeting of the working group, taking into account the rights and obligations established by these rules.

The meetings of the working group are held when necessary, but not less than six times during the transition period. The time and agenda of the meetings of the working group are determined by the chairperson of the working group.

Members of the working group may participate in the meetings in person, and if such participation is not possible, remotely using information technologies.

The meetings of the working group are authorized when more than half of its members are present. At the meeting of the working group, decisions are made by open voting, with each member having one vote, by a simple majority of the members present at the meeting. In the event of a tie, the vote of the person chairing the meeting is decisive, and the chairperson casts the final vote.

The secretary of the working group is appointed by the chairperson from among the members during the first meeting.

A member of the working group acts on behalf of the state authority (institution) they represent.