4,500 New Public University Students Nominated To Receive Loans-Ministry

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, April 7 (Petra) –Ministry of Higher Education and Scientific Research announced the completion of the nomination process for 4,500 new students to receive loans from the Ministry's University Student Support Fund for the 2025-2026 academic year, replacing others who declined loans.In a statement on Tuesday, the ministry indicated that these new nominations were posted on the Scholarships Directorate's website at the following link:Text messages wer also sent to the newly nominated students on the mobile phone numbers provided in their applications.Additionally, the ministry noted the deadline to complete the loan application procedures and finalize the required guarantee is April 30, 2026.