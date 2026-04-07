Proud Moment For Every Indian, Says Andhra CM On PFBR Attaining Criticality

MENAFN - IANS) Amaravati, April 7 (IANS) Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu said on Tuesday that Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR) at Kalpakkam in Tamil Nadu attaining criticality is a proud moment for every Indian and a boost to India's civil nuclear journey.

"India's indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has attained criticality. This marks a key step in the second stage of India's nuclear programme," the Chief Minister said in a post on social media platform X.

"It brings us closer to harnessing our vast thorium reserves in the third stage and strengthens the path towards long-term energy security under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji. Congratulations to our scientists and engineers on this remarkable achievement," he added.

Former Chief Minister and YSR Congress Party President Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy congratulated scientists and engineers.

"Heartiest congratulations to our brilliant scientists and engineers at IGCAR, BHAVINI and the entire Department of Atomic Energy! Your dedication has delivered a historic milestone for India. The indigenously built Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam has successfully attained first criticality, a giant leap in our nuclear journey. This 500 MW reactor marks a proud step towards clean, secure energy for generations and brings us closer to harnessing our vast thorium reserves for true energy self-reliance. A proud moment for every Indian! Jai Hind!," Jagan Mohan Reddy said on X.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines, G. Kishan Reddy, said that the indigenously designed and developed Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor at Kalpakkam achieving criticality is a testament to India's scientific excellence and engineering prowess.

"This advanced reactor, which generates more fuel than it consumes, brings us closer to unlocking the full potential of our vast thorium reserves in the third stage of our nuclear vision," he added.

Kishan Reddy said that in the spirit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat and technological self-reliance, this achievement reflects the strength, determination, and innovation of our nation.

Terming it a proud and historic moment for every Indian, he congratulated scientists, engineers, and everyone those who made this possible.