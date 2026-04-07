Governata Strengthens Team With New Strategic Hire

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Anas Al Azzeh joins as Director of Customer & Partner Success, enhancing enterprise delivery and engagement

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia –April, 2026: Governata, Saudi Arabia's first enterprise data governance by data management platform, today announced the appointment of Anas Al Azzeh as Director of Customer & Partner Success, marking a strategic addition to the company's growth as it scales to meet rising demand for AI-ready, locally governed data infrastructure across the Kingdom.

The appointment comes at a time when organizations across Saudi Arabia are re-evaluating their data strategies, placing greater emphasis on data sovereignty, regulatory alignment, and localized capabilities in line with national frameworks. As the market shifts, Governata is strengthening its leadership team to deliver large-scale, enterprise-grade implementations and drive measurable customer outcomes.

Anas joins Governata from Informatica – a global leader in AI-powered enterprise cloud data management, where he served as an Enterprise Sales Manager and played a key role in advancing the company's presence across the GCC. With a strong track record in selling and delivering enterprise-grade data solutions across complex environments, his appointment reflects a key step in Governata's continued evolution, as the company strengthens its leadership to accelerate its go-to-market strategy, particularly around its newly introduced unified data platform.

Designed to address multiple data domains in an integrated way, Governata's platform brings together data governance, privacy, data pipelines, data quality, and Generative AI enablement, empowering organizations to manage, govern, and unlock the full value of their data at scale.

As the company continues to expand, strengthening customer success, pre-sales, and enterprise delivery capabilities has become critical to supporting comprehensive implementations. In his new role, Anas will help accelerate enterprise adoption, enhance client engagement, and support deployments aligned with national data priorities, ensuring organizations translate data governance into tangible impact.

“At this stage of our journey, scaling adoption and delivering measurable impact are key priorities,” said Djamel Mohand, CEO of Governata.“Anas brings deep regional expertise and a proven ability to deliver value at scale, making him a key addition as we continue building momentum across Saudi Arabia and beyond.”

Commenting on his appointment, Anas said“I'm excited to join Governata at such a pivotal moment. The demand for trusted, well-governed, and AI-ready data is growing rapidly across Saudi Arabia and the region. Governata is uniquely positioned to meet this need with a platform built for local realities and global ambition, and I look forward to contributing my experience to support its continued growth.”

Governata is building a unified, Saudi-born data platform designed to meet the evolving data needs of modern enterprises, as organizations increasingly prioritize localization, data sovereignty, and AI readiness. The company continues to invest in top-tier talent as it strengthens to shape the next generation of data governance, privacy, and AI-driven innovation.

About Governata:

Launched in 2025, Governata is Saudi Arabia's first enterprise data-management platform that provides Artificial Intelligence (AI)-driven solutions in data governance and decision-making for both the public and private sectors.

It is the first and only Saudi-made Arabic solution that allows local entities to comply with the government's data regulations, as it is built to align with the requirements of the National Data Management Office (NDMO), National Data Index (NDI) and Personal Data Protection Law (PDPL) by The Saudi Data & AI Authority (SDAIA). It also enables firms to monitor compliance as well as protect and classify data, thereby seamlessly streamlining the construction of a solid data foundation within the complex data governance landscape and preparing organisations for appropriate Generative AI adoption.

The platform also has global aspirations and has plans to release new products on top of its foundational data governance software, including a unified AI-driven enterprise decision-making platform for the MENA region.