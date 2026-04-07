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Missile Strike in Sharjah Leaves Two Injured
(MENAFN) Two individuals sustained injuries after an Iranian ballistic missile impacted a telecommunications facility in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates, on Tuesday, according to officials.
The Sharjah Media Office reported that the projectile struck an administrative structure owned by Thuraya Telecommunications Company, located in the emirate’s central area.
As a consequence of the strike, two Pakistani nationals suffered moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital to receive medical care, the office confirmed.
Tensions across the region have continued to intensify since Israel and the United States initiated a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have not released updated casualty figures in recent days.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.
The Sharjah Media Office reported that the projectile struck an administrative structure owned by Thuraya Telecommunications Company, located in the emirate’s central area.
As a consequence of the strike, two Pakistani nationals suffered moderate wounds and were transported to a hospital to receive medical care, the office confirmed.
Tensions across the region have continued to intensify since Israel and the United States initiated a military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, resulting in the deaths of more than 1,340 people, including then-Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian officials have not released updated casualty figures in recent days.
In response, Iran has carried out retaliatory drone and missile attacks aimed at Israel, Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, leading to casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and air travel.
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