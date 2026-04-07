Gordon Brothers Releases 2026 Global Asset Insights Report

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Inaugural report outlines trends across private credit, consumer brands, industrial and retail

Boston, April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gordon Brothers, the global asset experts, today released its inaugural Global Asset Insights Report, offering key trends and insights across asset-based lending, consumer brands, industrial and retail for companies and lenders navigating today's complex environment. The report includes perspectives from leaders across Gordon Brothers' core business lines, including:



What Increased Competition in the Private Credit Space Means for Asset-Based Lending – Kyle Shonak, Chief Transaction Officer, North America and Mark Bohntinsky, Global Head of Credit, outline the opportunities in asset-based lending for those with differentiated expertise and sourcing channels.

How Intangible Assets Can Drive Value – Tobias Nanda, Head of Brands, and Carolyn D'Angelo, Senior Managing Director, Head of Brand Operations, discuss how market pressures are pushing more consumer brands to adopt an asset-light model.

The Rise of AI and the Need for Flexible Financing – Zac Dalton, Head of Industrial Client Coverage & Originations, and Ben Beasley, Head of Energy, Oil & Gas, explore how the AI boom is driving significant demand for lending and equipment financing capabilities. Brick-and-Mortar or E-Commerce? The Retail Balancing Act – Rick Edwards, Head of North America Retail, shares how retailers are increasingly taking a hybrid approach to capture the benefits of e-commerce and brick-and-mortar.

“Over the past few years, our expertise has expanded into new sectors and geographies,” said Norma Kuntz, Chief Executive Officer at Gordon Brothers.“Both the breadth and depth of this experience uniquely position us to advise clients as they navigate today's rapidly changing global market and to share crucial perspectives and insights.”

“As geopolitical and market shifts continued to shape the value of assets, we are leveraging our deep industry expertise and real-time asset valuation to provide insights not only to our clients but to the broader financial services industry,” said Frank Morton, Chief Investment Officer at Gordon Brothers.“The companies that can recognize and respond to evolving dynamics, from tariff developments to the impact of the Iran War on energy markets, will be best positioned to thrive in the complex landscape ahead.”

Now in its 123rd year, Gordon Brothers delivers asset advisory services, lending and financing and trading across brands, industrial, retail, consumer products and real estate. Leveraging its global reach and multidisciplinary expertise, the firm acts as a creative and collaborative partner to clients across business growth stages, delivering liquidity, creating security, enabling growth and maximizing asset value.

Read the full report here: .

About Gordon Brothers

Founded in 1903, Gordon Brothers delivers integrated solutions through our asset advisory services, lending and financing, and trading. With deep expertise in brands, industrial, retail and real estate, we are the original global asset expert, working across business growth stages to deliver liquidity, create security, enable growth and maximize asset value. We are headquartered in Boston with more than 30 offices across North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia Pacific.

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