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Coursera and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology sign MoU at India AI Impact Summit 2026 to explore modernizing India’s digital education landscape
(MENAFN- Avian We) New Delhi, 7 April 2026: Coursera, Inc. (NYSE: COUR), a leading global online learning platform, and the National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology (NIELIT) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) at the India AI Impact Summit to explore collaboration in support of Ind’a’s digital education goals. The MoU outlines a framework to evaluate opportunities such as reciprocal course availability on each organiza’ion’s platforms and credential pathways that may help learners demonstrate job-relevant skills. The announcement was made by Coursera CTO Mustafa Furniturewala and APAC Managing Director Ashutosh Gupta, alongside Shri S. Krishnan (Secretary, MeitY) and Prof. M.M. Tripathi (Director General, NIELIT). This MoU builds on the strategic discussions initiated between Coursera CEO Greg Hart and Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in July 2025.
Under the MoU, Coursera and NIELIT intend to assess potential initiatives, which may include:
.Integration options to broaden access to selected courses on each platform, with the objective to enhance learner employability through globally recognized credentials
.Co-development of industry-aligned learning pathways, including leveraging Coursera’s AI-powered Course Builder
said Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera
“We look forward to a mutually beneficial engagement with Coursera to help us further improve skill and employment outcomes f”r students,” said Prof. M.M Tripathi, Director General, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.
About NIELIT
The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous scientific’society under India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). I’ serves as the nation’s premier body for examination, certification, and skill development in the IECT (Information, Electronics, and Communications Technology) sector. Operating through a network of 50+ centers, NIELIT bridges the digital divide by offering a —ide spectrum of courses—ranging from basic literacy (like the popular CCC) to formal M.Tech and Ph.D. programs. Recently granted Deemed-to-be University status, it now focuses on high-end niche areas like AI, Semiconductors, and Cybers’cu“ity to bols”er India’s “Talent Next” initiative.
About Coursera
Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today, it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 197 million registered learners as of December 31, 2025. Coursera partners with over 375 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera’s platform innovation— — including generative AI-powered features like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tra—ks — enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.
Under the MoU, Coursera and NIELIT intend to assess potential initiatives, which may include:
.Integration options to broaden access to selected courses on each platform, with the objective to enhance learner employability through globally recognized credentials
.Co-development of industry-aligned learning pathways, including leveraging Coursera’s AI-powered Course Builder
said Ashutosh Gupta, Managing Director, India and Asia Pacific, Coursera
“We look forward to a mutually beneficial engagement with Coursera to help us further improve skill and employment outcomes f”r students,” said Prof. M.M Tripathi, Director General, National Institute of Electronics and Information Technology.
About NIELIT
The National Institute of Electronics & Information Technology (NIELIT) is an autonomous scientific’society under India’s Ministry of Electronics and IT (MeitY). I’ serves as the nation’s premier body for examination, certification, and skill development in the IECT (Information, Electronics, and Communications Technology) sector. Operating through a network of 50+ centers, NIELIT bridges the digital divide by offering a —ide spectrum of courses—ranging from basic literacy (like the popular CCC) to formal M.Tech and Ph.D. programs. Recently granted Deemed-to-be University status, it now focuses on high-end niche areas like AI, Semiconductors, and Cybers’cu“ity to bols”er India’s “Talent Next” initiative.
About Coursera
Coursera was launched in 2012 by Andrew Ng and Daphne Koller with a mission to provide universal access to world-class learning. Today, it is one of the largest online learning platforms in the world, with 197 million registered learners as of December 31, 2025. Coursera partners with over 375 leading university and industry partners to offer a broad catalog of content and credentials, including courses, Specializations, Professional Certificates, and degrees. Coursera’s platform innovation— — including generative AI-powered features like Coach, Role Play, and Course Builder, and role-based solutions like Skills Tra—ks — enable instructors, partners, and companies to deliver scalable, personalized, and verified learning. Institutions worldwide rely on Coursera to upskill and reskill their employees, students, and citizens in high-demand fields such as GenAI, data science, technology, and business, while learners globally turn to Coursera to master the skills they need to advance their careers. Coursera is a Delaware public benefit corporation and a B Corp.
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