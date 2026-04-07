Liquidia Corporation To Participate In Upcoming Investor Conferences

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MORRISVILLE, N.C., April 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liquidia Corporation (NASDAQ: LQDA), a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases, today announced it will participate in upcoming investor conferences.

2026 Raymond James Biotech Innovation Symposium

Date: Tuesday, April 14, 2026

Location: Lotte New York Palace, New York, NY

Michael Kaseta, Chief Operating Officer and Chief Financial Officer, and Jason Adair, Chief Business Officer, will participate in one-on-one investor meetings.

25th Annual Needham Virtual Healthcare Conference

Date: Wednesday, April 15, 2026

Location: Virtual Event

In addition to hosting one-on-one meetings, Dr. Roger Jeffs, Chief Executive Officer, and Michael Kaseta will provide an update on the company's business during a fireside chat session beginning at 12:45 p.m. Eastern Time. Access to the webcast will be available on the“Investors” page of Liquidia's website at . A replay and transcript of the webcast will be archived on the Company's website for at least 30 days.

About Liquidia Corporation

Liquidia Corporation is a biopharmaceutical company driven by science and compassion to revolutionize care for patients with challenging respiratory and vascular diseases through precise, innovative therapies and applications of its proprietary PRINT® Technology. PRINT enabled the creation of YUTREPIA® (treprostinil) inhalation powder for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) and pulmonary hypertension associated with interstitial lung disease (PH-ILD). The company is also developing L606, an investigational extended-release formulation of treprostinil administered twice-daily with a next-generation nebulizer, and currently markets generic Treprostinil Injection for the treatment of PAH. To learn more about Liquidia, please visit .

Contact Information

Investors:

Jason Adair

Chief Business Officer

919.328.4350

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