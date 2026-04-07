Vishay Precision Group Announces Date For Its First Quarter Fiscal 2026 Earnings Conference Call
Ziv Shoshani, chief executive officer, and Bill Clancy, chief financial officer, will host a conference call that day (Tuesday, May 12, 2026) at 9:00 a.m. U.S. eastern time. To access the conference call, interested parties should call 1-888-596-4144 or internationally +1-646-968-2525 and use passcode 6155497, or may access the live webcast by visiting the“Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at .
A webcast replay will be available for a limited time approximately one hour after the completion of the call by dialing toll-free 1-800-770-2030 or internationally +1-609-800-9909 and by using passcode 6155497. The replay will also be available on the“Events” page of investor relations section of the VPG website at /events-and-presentations for a limited time.
About VPG
Vishay Precision Group, Inc. (VPG) is a leader in precision measurement and sensing technologies. Our sensors, weighing solutions and measurement systems optimize and enhance our customers' product performance across a broad array of markets to make our world safer, smarter, and more productive. To learn more, visit VPG at and follow us on LinkedIn.
Contact:
Steve Cantor
Sr. Director, Investor Relations
Vishay Precision Group
...
781-222-3516
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