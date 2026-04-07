United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) Announces 2026 International Distance Learning Award Winners

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- Each year, USDLA recognizes innovators and leaders within the distance/digital learning industry as part of our International Award program. These highly coveted awards are presented annually to organizations and individuals who compete across several categories of excellence. The USDLA International Distance Learning Awards are created to acknowledge major accomplishments in distance learning and to highlight those distance learning instructors, programs, and professionals who have achieved and demonstrated extraordinary achievements using online learning techniques, innovation, and video delivery technologies globally.

All awards are presented at our annual national conference. For nearly 4 decades, this event has been an opportunity to mingle, discuss technology and learn from an audience broader than our own. Attendees and award winners look forward to the live in-person interactions and historical conference feedback has always focused on those personal relationships made with one another. Our 39th anniversary will be focusing on tracks that are in high demand as we continue to navigate both remote and in-person learning strategies.

“Each year, the United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) has the opportunity to recognize the standouts within the distance learning community” says Shana Garrett, President of USDLA.“Our international awards program is a time for celebration as we honor those who work tirelessly to improve the experience for remote learners worldwide. The USDLA is proud of this year's winners and pleased to recognize their accomplishments.”

The annual award winners are recognized by the Association at the USDLA National Conference Awards ceremony and presented a physical award. To learn more about the 2026 National Conference please visit us at .

This year, the following nominees were chosen by the review committee to receive awards in their respective categories:

2026 Dr. Janet McMahill Rising Star Award

Efren de la Mora Velasco

University of Central Florida

2026 USDLA Distance Learning Compass Award - Mental Health & Wellness

American Public University System

2026 USDLA Distance Learning Compass Award - Community-Building & Belonging

Dr. Charlotte Jones-Roberts

University of Central Florida

2026 USDLA Collaboration & Impact Award

Allyson Mitchell, Tami Moehring, and Tania Lyon

Center for Interactive Learning and Collaboration

2026 USDLA Excellence in Professional Development Award - Continuing Ed Programs

Indiana Law Enforcement Academy and Indiana University Teaching and Learning Technologies

2026 USDLA Innovative Leadership Award

Dr. Natalie Henderson

Dublin City Schools

2026 USDLA Trendsetter Innovation Award - Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Techrangers Team and Ahmad Altaher Alfayad, Martha Hubertz, Francisca Yonekura, Patsy Moskal

University of Central Florida

2026 USDLA Trendsetter Innovation Award - Multimodality

Dr. Shari Fowler and Dr. Chongning Sun

Indiana University

2026 USDLA Trendsetter Innovation Award - Accessibility and Inclusion

Dr. Boris Farber

TRIZ Biopharma Innovations LLC

2026 Hall of Fame - Higher Education

Dr. Janine Lim

Interim Dean, Global Campus

Andrews University

2026 Hall of Fame – PreK – 12

Paul Hieronymus

Director of Technology and Integration

North Ridgeville City Schools

2026 USDLA Hall of Fame – Corporate

Instructure

The United States Distance Learning Association (USDLA) connects the people, practices, and policies that focus on achieving the highest potential of distance and digital learning, education, and training. If you serve learners at a distance, we serve you.

We are the premier professional membership organization designed to advocate and support the needs of distance education (DE) leaders. Our resources support the DE professional community who serve education, business, health, and government.

Founded in 1987, we were the first nonprofit distance learning association in the United States. Today we continue to research and share best practices in the utilization of distance learning modalities both nationally and internationally. Learn more at: