BJP Leader Sapan Das's House Targeted In Broad Daylight Firing In Jamshedpur

MENAFN - IANS) Jamshedpur, April 7 (IANS) In a brazen incident that has raised serious concerns over law and order, unidentified miscreants opened fire at the residence of BJP leader Sapan Das in Adityapur sub-town of Jamshedpur on Tuesday. The entire incident, which occurred in broad daylight, was captured on nearby CCTV cameras.

According to initial reports, the attackers arrived on a scooter and fired at least three rounds in quick succession, targeting the window of Das's house, located in Saldih Basti under Seraikela-Kharsawan district. Eyewitnesses said the assailants also shouted abuses during the attack before fleeing the scene, leaving residents in a state of shock.

Though no injuries were reported in the firing, the incident has triggered panic and heightened tension in the locality. Locals identified the attackers as known criminals -- Raju alias 'Takla' and Chandan -- who are reportedly active in the area.

Residents and local BJP workers expressed strong anger following the incident, accusing the police administration of negligence. They pointed out that the same accused were allegedly involved in a previous violent attempt in the area on April 4. According to them, failure to take stringent action earlier may have emboldened the criminals to carry out Tuesday's attack.

Taking cognisance of the situation, Adityapur police station in-charge Inspector Vinod Tirkey said that a police team immediately reached the spot after receiving information and conducted a preliminary investigation. He confirmed that the accused have been identified and raids are underway to apprehend them.

“The matter is being taken seriously. We are examining CCTV footage and pursuing all possible leads. Efforts are on to arrest the culprits at the earliest,” he said.

Meanwhile, the firing incident has created a tense atmosphere in Saldih Basti, with residents demanding increased police patrolling and stricter enforcement of law and order.

Police officials said they are conducting searches at multiple suspected hideouts based on intelligence inputs and CCTV evidence.