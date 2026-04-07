403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
University Of Leeds Opens Applications For Msc In AI For Business For Indian Students
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) April 7, 2026: The University of Leeds is inviting applications for its MSc AI for Business, an innovative postgraduate programme designed for students who want to harness the power of artificial intelligence to solve complex business challenges. Blending advanced AI concepts with real-world business applications, the course prepares graduates to thrive at the intersection of technology, strategy, and innovation.
Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how organisations operate, compete, and grow. From predictive analytics and automation to responsible AI decision-making, businesses worldwide are seeking professionals who can bridge the gap between technical innovation and commercial impact. This programme enables students to develop a strong understanding of AI tools and approaches while learning how to apply them effectively in business environments.
Students will gain insights into areas such as machine learning applications, data-driven decision-making, digital strategy, and AI-enabled innovation, alongside the ethical and governance frameworks needed for responsible adoption. The course is delivered through research-informed teaching, ensuring that students benefit from the University of Leeds' global expertise in AI, analytics, and business transformation.
With Leeds being one of the UK's leading hubs for data, fintech, and digital industries, students also benefit from strong industry connections and exposure to real business case studies, enhancing employability in a fast-growing global sector.
Entry Requirements:
· A 3–4 year bachelor's degree with First Class or an equivalent strong academic background.
· Applicants from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.
· As grading systems vary across Indian institutions, applicants are also required to provide an official grading scale from their awarding institution as part of the application process, to support accurate assessment of academic performance.
Start Date: September 2026
Application Deadline: Applications are open now. Early applications are encouraged due to high demand for AI-focused postgraduate programmes.
Duration: 1 year
English Language Requirements: IELTS 6.5 overall (with no less than 6.0 in any component) or equivalent qualification.
Tuition: £33,000 (40,53,974.10 INR approx.)
Scholarship Details:
Indian students may be eligible for a range of scholarships, including:
International Excellence Scholarships (early application advised to meet the deadline)
Country-specific awards and fee reductions
Career Opportunities: Graduates of MSc AI for Business will be well-positioned for roles in high-growth sectors where AI and business strategy converge. Career pathways include:
· AI Business Consultant
· Data & Analytics Manager
· Digital Transformation Specialist
· Product Manager (AI-driven solutions)
· Strategy & Innovation Lead
· Business Intelligence Analyst
Graduates can find opportunities across industries such as consulting, finance, technology, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and global enterprises, driving AI adoption.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS:
The University of Leeds is a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2026) and one of the UK's largest institutions, with over 39,000 students from 135 countries. Renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research, we are the top 10 most targeted for 10+ years university by the UK's top graduate employers (High Fliers 2026) and offer outstanding career prospects.
Our campus is a short walk from Leeds city centre-the UK's largest economy outside London and a hub for major employers and scale-ups in fintech, data and AI, digital, health-tech, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, and more. With lower living costs than London, strong industry links, and excellent connectivity, Leeds combines affordability with opportunity.
Artificial intelligence is rapidly reshaping how organisations operate, compete, and grow. From predictive analytics and automation to responsible AI decision-making, businesses worldwide are seeking professionals who can bridge the gap between technical innovation and commercial impact. This programme enables students to develop a strong understanding of AI tools and approaches while learning how to apply them effectively in business environments.
Students will gain insights into areas such as machine learning applications, data-driven decision-making, digital strategy, and AI-enabled innovation, alongside the ethical and governance frameworks needed for responsible adoption. The course is delivered through research-informed teaching, ensuring that students benefit from the University of Leeds' global expertise in AI, analytics, and business transformation.
With Leeds being one of the UK's leading hubs for data, fintech, and digital industries, students also benefit from strong industry connections and exposure to real business case studies, enhancing employability in a fast-growing global sector.
Entry Requirements:
· A 3–4 year bachelor's degree with First Class or an equivalent strong academic background.
· Applicants from all disciplines are encouraged to apply.
· As grading systems vary across Indian institutions, applicants are also required to provide an official grading scale from their awarding institution as part of the application process, to support accurate assessment of academic performance.
Start Date: September 2026
Application Deadline: Applications are open now. Early applications are encouraged due to high demand for AI-focused postgraduate programmes.
Duration: 1 year
English Language Requirements: IELTS 6.5 overall (with no less than 6.0 in any component) or equivalent qualification.
Tuition: £33,000 (40,53,974.10 INR approx.)
Scholarship Details:
Indian students may be eligible for a range of scholarships, including:
International Excellence Scholarships (early application advised to meet the deadline)
Country-specific awards and fee reductions
Career Opportunities: Graduates of MSc AI for Business will be well-positioned for roles in high-growth sectors where AI and business strategy converge. Career pathways include:
· AI Business Consultant
· Data & Analytics Manager
· Digital Transformation Specialist
· Product Manager (AI-driven solutions)
· Strategy & Innovation Lead
· Business Intelligence Analyst
Graduates can find opportunities across industries such as consulting, finance, technology, healthcare, retail, manufacturing, and global enterprises, driving AI adoption.
ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF LEEDS:
The University of Leeds is a world top 100 university (QS World University Rankings 2026) and one of the UK's largest institutions, with over 39,000 students from 135 countries. Renowned globally for the quality of our teaching and research, we are the top 10 most targeted for 10+ years university by the UK's top graduate employers (High Fliers 2026) and offer outstanding career prospects.
Our campus is a short walk from Leeds city centre-the UK's largest economy outside London and a hub for major employers and scale-ups in fintech, data and AI, digital, health-tech, creative industries, advanced manufacturing, and more. With lower living costs than London, strong industry links, and excellent connectivity, Leeds combines affordability with opportunity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment