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Central Banks Of Azerbaijan And Georgia Exchange Experiences

Central Banks Of Azerbaijan And Georgia Exchange Experiences


2026-04-07 05:05:55
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 7. A meeting was held between the central banks of Azerbaijan and Georgia to exchange experiences, Trend reports via the Central Bank of Azerbaijan (CBA).

Thus, a delegation of the National Bank of Georgia paid a working visit to the CBA.

The meetings held during the visit discussed the experiences of the central banks of both countries in implementing activities on financial stability functions, forming a macroprudential policy framework, and assessing financial stability in households, the non-financial sector, and the real estate market.

Additionally, the meetings involved an exchange of views on the stress test framework, as well as the organization of climate stress tests on physical and transition risks.

Will be updated

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Trend News Agency

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