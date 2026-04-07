Wayanad's Local Issues Stalled By State Govt, Says Priyanka Gandhi

Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday highlighted the challenges of addressing local issues in Wayanad, emphasizing the critical role of cooperation from the state government and political will. Speaking at Kalpetta ahead of the assembly elections on April 9, she said, "One of the biggest frustrations as your MP is seeing your problems and trying to resolve them, but without cooperation from the state and central government, it becomes very difficult for us to do our job effectively."

'Political Will, State Cooperation Needed'

Gandhi Vadra specifically pointed to the Chooralmala-Mundakkai project, stating that despite efforts from the Congress party to secure land and complete paperwork, progress was hampered due to bureaucratic hurdles. "All of us, United Democratic Front (UDF) and Left Democratic Front (LDF), inaugurated the project only a few months back, just before the election. On our part, we were trying the entire period to secure the land and get the paperwork done at every step; every step required clearances from the state government, which was difficult," she explained.

She further stressed that political will is essential to resolve local problems effectively. "For us as your political representatives, it is extremely important that we have our own state government in place because to resolve problems, you need political will," Vadra said.

The MP also highlighted ongoing issues in Wayanad, including the conflict between humans and wildlife, which has remained a pressing concern for local communities. Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's address comes as the Congress-led UDF gears up to contest the assembly elections in Kerala to be held in a single phase, with vote counting scheduled for May 4.

Priyanka Alleges 'Collusion' Between LDF, BJP

On Monday, Vadra criticised the Keralam government and the Centre, alleging that there was no development in the state for the past 10 years. She said that the public has understood that there is a collusion between the LDF and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Speaking to reporters, Gandhi said, "There will be a change in power here. The public has understood that there is a collusion between the LDF and the BJP. There has been no development in the state for the past 10 years." (ANI)

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