Kerala Police Begins Probe Into Officials' 'Fight' During PM Modi's Election Rally

MENAFN - IANS) Thiruvalla (Kerala), April 6 (IANS) A serious breach of discipline within the Kerala Police has come under the spotlight after a Sub-Inspector allegedly assaulted a senior officer during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's election rally in Thiruvalla on Saturday, raising concerns over security preparedness during high-profile events.

A probe has begun by the local police.

The incident occurred even as the Prime Minister was addressing the gathering, a period marked by the highest level of security alert.

According to reports, a Circle Inspector (CI) from Kodumon was allegedly attacked by a probationary Sub-Inspector, identified as Krishna Mohan of the Museum Police Station, Thiruvananthapuram, along with two others, who had come to hear the speech of PM Modi.

A case has since been registered by the Thiruvalla police.

Preliminary reports indicate that the confrontation was triggered when the SI attempted to leave the secured venue during the Prime Minister's speech, an act prohibited under strict security protocols.

When the CI intervened and denied permission, the situation escalated into a physical altercation.

The CI's nameplate was allegedly torn off during the scuffle, and his official duties were obstructed.

The episode is being widely viewed as both a serious security lapse and a blatant violation of discipline within the force.

The development comes close on the heels of another incident last week that took place in front of the state police headquarters in Thiruvananthapuram, where a junior officer allegedly assaulted a senior official, prompting internal action.

The recurrence of such incidents has intensified criticism over growing indiscipline, factionalism, and misconduct within the police ranks.

Though the accused officers belong to the Thiruvananthapuram City Police, the incident took place outside their jurisdiction, adding to administrative concerns.

Notably, non-bailable charges have not yet been invoked, drawing further scrutiny.

Departmental action has been recommended against the SI, even as senior officials assess the implications of the breach.

The incident unfolding during a Prime Ministerial rally has raised uncomfortable questions about internal cohesion and the ability of the force to maintain protocol under pressure.