403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Coeur Mining, Inc.
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Coeur Mining, Inc.: Today announced the early participation results of its previously announced private exchange offer to certain Eligible Holders for any and all of the US$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2032 issued by New Gold Inc. for up to US$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by Coeur and cash. Coeur Mining, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.25 at $26.34.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment