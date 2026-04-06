Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Coeur Mining, Inc.

Coeur Mining, Inc.


2026-04-06 10:06:05
(MENAFN- Baystreet) 09:59 AM EST - Coeur Mining, Inc.: Today announced the early participation results of its previously announced private exchange offer to certain Eligible Holders for any and all of the US$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount outstanding 6.875% Senior Notes due 2032 issued by New Gold Inc. for up to US$400,000,000 aggregate principal amount of new notes to be issued by Coeur and cash. Coeur Mining, Inc. shares T are trading down $0.25 at $26.34.

MENAFN06042026000212011056ID1110947621



Baystreet.ca

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search