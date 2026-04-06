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Jordan Hit by Drones and Missile from Iran, Two Injured

Jordan Hit by Drones and Missile from Iran, Two Injured


2026-04-06 09:41:27
(MENAFN) The Jordan Armed Forces–Arab Army (JAF) reported that Iran targeted Jordan with three drones and a missile over a 24-hour period, as stated by reports.

According to the military, the Royal Jordanian Air Force intercepted and destroyed two of the drones. However, a third drone and the missile bypassed air defenses and landed within Jordanian territory, causing injuries to two people.

The Public Security Directorate (PSD) responded to nine reports of falling debris during the same timeframe. One of the injured was hospitalized for treatment, while the other received first aid at the scene and was reported to be in stable condition. Material damage was also reported in the incidents.

Authorities have reminded the public to avoid handling any suspicious objects or debris due to potential risks and encouraged citizens to follow official safety instructions and report suspicious items via the emergency hotline 911.

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