Layerzero Power Systems Celebrates 25 Years Of Innovation In Mission-Critical Power

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) EINPresswire/ -- LayerZero Power Systems is celebrating its 25th anniversary, marking a quarter-century of innovation in power distribution technology for mission-critical environments. Since its founding in April 2001, the company has grown from a small engineering startup into a global provider of highly reliable electrical infrastructure supporting data centers, financial institutions, AI processing environments, and other critical facilities where continuous uptime is essential.

LayerZero was founded by engineers Milind Bhanoo and James M. Galm, both graduates of Case Western Reserve University, who believed the power distribution industry needed safer, more reliable systems with greater transparency into electrical performance. With no venture capital or outside investment, the founders launched the company using their personal savings and began designing their first system in the attic of a garage.

Their early work led to the development of the Optical Power Transfer Switch (OPTS), a triple-modular redundant static transfer switch designed to deliver exceptional reliability for mission-critical operations. The system incorporated several innovations that were uncommon at the time, including fiber-optic controls, fault-tolerant architecture, advanced monitoring, and a touchscreen interface.

The company's first major breakthrough came when a U.S. financial institution deployed OPTS static transfer switches to improve the reliability of its data processing operations. That installation demonstrated the value of LayerZero's approach and helped establish the company's presence within the growing data center and financial infrastructure sectors.

Over the following decades, LayerZero expanded its portfolio to include additional static transfer switch designs (such as 3-pole and 4-pole), remote power panels, and power distribution units. The company continued to refine technologies such as waveform capture, event recording, and network connectivity to give operators greater visibility into power events and systems performance.

As demand for digital infrastructure increased, LayerZero also expanded its manufacturing and testing capabilities. These investments include facilities in Aurora and Streetsboro, Ohio, the latter of which is undergoing a 120,000 sq. ft. expansion to allow expanded production capacity.

Today, LayerZero's systems support facilities that power cloud computing, financial networks, and emerging artificial intelligence infrastructure.

As digital infrastructure continues to evolve, LayerZero remains focused on advancing power distribution technologies that help organizations maintain uptime and reliability in increasingly demanding environments.

About LayerZero Power Systems

LayerZero Power Systems designs and manufactures highly reliable power distribution equipment for mission-critical environments, including static transfer switches, power distribution units, and remote power panels. Headquartered in Aurora, Ohio, the company supports data centers, financial institutions, and other critical facilities worldwide.

About Advent

Advent is a leading global private equity investor that partners with management teams, entrepreneurs, and founders to help transform businesses. With 16 offices across five continents, Advent oversees more than $100 billion in assets under management* and has made nearly 440 investments across 44 countries.

Founded in 1984, Advent focuses on five core sectors - business and financial services, consumer, healthcare, industrial, and technology - bringing deep sector and operational expertise to drive value creation. Supported by more than 675 professionals worldwide, Advent leverages a global network of operating partners, advisors, and support teams to help portfolio companies achieve their strategic goals.