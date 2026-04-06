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QSE Index Opens Higher

QSE Index Opens Higher


2026-04-06 09:05:06
(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Qatar Stock Exchange (QSE) general index opened higher on Monday, gaining 39.89 points, or 0.39%, to reach 10,200 points, compared to the previous session's close, supported by all sectors.

Market data showed gains in the Industrials sector by 0.68%, Telecoms (+0.67%), Real Estate (+0.42%), Transportation (+0.26%), Banks and Financial Services (+0.21%), Insurance (+0.09%), and Consumer Goods and Services (+0.05%).

By 10:00 am, trading turnover reached QAR 48.300 million, with 20.485 million shares traded in 2,425 transactions.

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The Peninsula

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