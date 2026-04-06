Ghazni Teachers Demand Start Of Delayed Plot Distribution

MENAFN - Pajhwok Afghan News) KABUL (Pajhwok): A number of teachers in southern Ghazni province have called for the launch of plot distribution in a designated township, noting that all legal procedures have been completed but the process has yet to begin.

They said the township is located about three kilometres north of Ghazni city, in the Sheikh Abdul Salam area and added that the distribution process has been stalled for several years.

According to the teachers, the township was inaugurated in 2014, its layout finalized and hundreds of teachers were issued plot allocation certificates, but practical distribution has not yet taken place.

Mohammad Halim Farooqi, a teacher, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“We have been waiting for years for the distribution of plots in this township. All legal documents have been completed, but no practical steps have been taken.”

He added that teachers receive low salaries that do not cover basic living costs and that many lack permanent housing.

“Nearly 15 years ago, we were given plot certificates, but we have yet to see our land,” he recalled.

Another teacher, Mukhtar Ahmad, noted that many teachers in Ghazni face serious housing challenges and that distributing plots would resolve many of their problems.

He explained that although the legal stages had been completed, implementation remains delayed. He urged the officials concerned to begin the distribution process as soon as possible and allocate plots to eligible teachers.

Other teachers echoed similar demands in interviews with Pajhwok.

Education Director Mawlawi Nasir Ahmad Hussaini said efforts were underway to distribute the township, but noted that the large number of eligible teachers and other challenges had slowed the process.

“In Ghazni, there were two townships, one of which has been usurped. We are trying to resolve this issue, after which the distribution process will be accelerated,” he added.

University lecturer Masood Pashtoon described the teachers' demand for plot distribution as reasonable and justified.

“Teachers are a segment of society that has served for years in educating and raising awareness, often under difficult conditions and they play an important role in the country's development,” he added.

He pointed out that distribution of plots could provide teachers with a sense of stability, which would directly improve the quality of education.

“When a teacher is free from concerns about housing, they can fully focus on teaching and student development,” he added.

According to officials, around 14,000 teachers, including women, are currently teaching nearly 450,000 students in about 700 schools across the province.

kk/sa