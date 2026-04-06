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SAMANA Developers Reinforces Commitment to Uninterrupted Project Deliveries and Construction Milestones in 2026
(MENAFN- Samana Group) DUBAI, UAE – April 6rd, 2026 – SAMANA Developers, an award-winning real estate developer based in Dubai, has announced its operational roadmap for 2026, reinforcing its position as Dubai top 5th highest off-plan sellers in Q1 2026 and its commitment to steady construction growth, operational stability, and absolute peace of mind for its stakeholders.
Consistent Operations and Uninterrupted Delivery
During periods of broader market transition, SAMANA Developers remains focused on the consistency of its operations. The developer has invested heavily in its backward integration over the past two years, ultimately reducing dependencies on external parties & disruptions therein, and the company has issued a firm guarantee that every launched project will proceed as planned, ensuring that not a single development is slowed down or put on hold.
To maintain this operational momentum, SAMANA is actively increasing its site manpower and applying for night construction permits in areas where zoning provisions allow. By continually investing in construction technology and internal efficiency to expedite timelines, the company is steadily working toward its target of 6 project handovers in 2026 and an additional 11 handovers in 2027.
"With full trust and confidence in the wise leadership of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we will overcome all challenges. Our priority is to offer absolute peace of mind and reliability to our stakeholders. We operate strictly as a low-leverage company with strong corporate balances, which naturally insulates us from external disturbances," Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.
"I am pleased to report that our multi-billion-dirham escrow balances provide us with a highly secure foundation. Today, we have the construction funds already available to complete the vast majority of our projects, and our remaining developments hold enough cash reserves to comfortably sustain operations through the first quarter of 2028. Furthermore, the trust our buyers place in us is reflected in our sales portfolio. Most of our projects are currently 91% sold, and with 54% of our entire development sales portfolio already paid up by customers, we anticipate minimal risks related to delinquencies. Because of this profound financial stability, we can confidently guarantee that every single one of our 48 projects, including our latest launch in Warsan, will be built on time and in full swing,” Mr. Farooq added.
Strategic Resilience and Measured Growth
Moving forward, the company's strategic direction includes continuing to advance its project pipeline at a carefully measured pace. This deliberate, construction-first approach allows SAMANA to consolidate its market position effectively, regardless of broader regional market shifts. These are not rashly implemented plans, but strong ethos and financial jurisprudence built into Samana fabric. By consistently prioritizing construction speed and on-the-ground operational efficiency, SAMANA continues to demonstrate its resilience as one of the safest and most reliable developers in the UAE.
Consistent Operations and Uninterrupted Delivery
During periods of broader market transition, SAMANA Developers remains focused on the consistency of its operations. The developer has invested heavily in its backward integration over the past two years, ultimately reducing dependencies on external parties & disruptions therein, and the company has issued a firm guarantee that every launched project will proceed as planned, ensuring that not a single development is slowed down or put on hold.
To maintain this operational momentum, SAMANA is actively increasing its site manpower and applying for night construction permits in areas where zoning provisions allow. By continually investing in construction technology and internal efficiency to expedite timelines, the company is steadily working toward its target of 6 project handovers in 2026 and an additional 11 handovers in 2027.
"With full trust and confidence in the wise leadership of the UAE President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, we will overcome all challenges. Our priority is to offer absolute peace of mind and reliability to our stakeholders. We operate strictly as a low-leverage company with strong corporate balances, which naturally insulates us from external disturbances," Mr. Imran Farooq, CEO of Samana Developers.
"I am pleased to report that our multi-billion-dirham escrow balances provide us with a highly secure foundation. Today, we have the construction funds already available to complete the vast majority of our projects, and our remaining developments hold enough cash reserves to comfortably sustain operations through the first quarter of 2028. Furthermore, the trust our buyers place in us is reflected in our sales portfolio. Most of our projects are currently 91% sold, and with 54% of our entire development sales portfolio already paid up by customers, we anticipate minimal risks related to delinquencies. Because of this profound financial stability, we can confidently guarantee that every single one of our 48 projects, including our latest launch in Warsan, will be built on time and in full swing,” Mr. Farooq added.
Strategic Resilience and Measured Growth
Moving forward, the company's strategic direction includes continuing to advance its project pipeline at a carefully measured pace. This deliberate, construction-first approach allows SAMANA to consolidate its market position effectively, regardless of broader regional market shifts. These are not rashly implemented plans, but strong ethos and financial jurisprudence built into Samana fabric. By consistently prioritizing construction speed and on-the-ground operational efficiency, SAMANA continues to demonstrate its resilience as one of the safest and most reliable developers in the UAE.
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