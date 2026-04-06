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Stadium Incident in Peru Leaves One Dead, Dozens Injured
(MENAFN) An incident at Alejandro Villanueva Stadium in Peru's capital resulted in at least one fatality and 47 people sustaining injuries on Friday night, according to reports.
As stated by local accounts, spectators at the venue were jostling due to overcrowding. The situation worsened when several individuals fell and were trampled, leading to multiple injuries and the death of one person who “did not receive medical attention in time.”
Authorities from the Municipality of La Victoria, the district hosting the stadium, confirmed that the stadium has been closed and said an investigation is underway to determine who may be responsible.
As stated by local accounts, spectators at the venue were jostling due to overcrowding. The situation worsened when several individuals fell and were trampled, leading to multiple injuries and the death of one person who “did not receive medical attention in time.”
Authorities from the Municipality of La Victoria, the district hosting the stadium, confirmed that the stadium has been closed and said an investigation is underway to determine who may be responsible.
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