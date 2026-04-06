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WHO Raises Alarm Over Iran’s Nuclear Facility Safety
(MENAFN) The head of the World Health Organization (WHO) has warned about the safety risks facing Iran’s nuclear facilities amid ongoing US and Israeli military strikes, according to reports.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on social media platform X, “I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations.”
He cautioned that threats are intensifying as the Middle East conflict continues and called for immediate de-escalation. The remarks followed attacks on Saturday targeting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant and several petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
Reports note that regional tensions escalated after a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 casualties. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus stated on social media platform X, “I join the International Atomic Energy Agency in raising the alarm again over the safety of nuclear facilities in Iran. The latest incident involving the Bushehr nuclear power plant is a stark reminder: a strike could trigger a nuclear accident, with health impacts that would devastate generations.”
He cautioned that threats are intensifying as the Middle East conflict continues and called for immediate de-escalation. The remarks followed attacks on Saturday targeting Iran’s Bushehr nuclear plant and several petrochemical hubs, including the Mahshahr and Bandar Imam special petrochemical zones.
Reports note that regional tensions escalated after a joint US-Israeli offensive on Iran began on Feb. 28, resulting in more than 1,340 casualties. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes against Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military forces.
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