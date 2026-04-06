WEBUY GLOBAL LTD Launches AI-Enabled MICE Division, Achieves Over US$2 Million In First Two Month Total Transaction Values

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Singapore, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WEBUY GLOBAL LTD (Nasdaq: WBUY) (“Webuy” or the“Company”), a, today announced the successful launch of its, which has generated over US$2 million in total transaction value within its first two months of operations since its launch in February 2026.

This launch expands Webuy's AI-enabled capabilities into the enterprise travel segment, complementing its broader consumer and premium travel offerings.

The launch of the MICE division marks a strategic expansion of Webuy's travel business into the corporate and institutional travel segment. Through its MICE division, Webuy provides end-to-end solutions for corporate retreats, incentive travel, conferences, exhibitions, and customized group travel programs, supported by the Company's regional supplier network, operational capabilities, and technology infrastructure across Asia.

A key differentiator of Webuy's MICE business is its growing deployment of AI across customer acquisition, solution design, and service delivery. The Company has developed AI-enabled customer acquisition capabilities to identify, qualify, and engage high-intent corporate opportunities more efficiently, while also deploying AI-assisted solution design capabilities to tailor travel programs to each client's business objectives, destination requirements, group dynamics, service expectations, and budget parameters.

This technology-enabled approach allows Webuy to improve speed, personalization, and scalability in serving enterprise customers, while maintaining consistent execution across service delivery, supplier coordination, and on-ground operations

Since launch, the MICE division has secured multiple group bookings across key destinations and has successfully won business from enterprise clients, including banks and insurance companies, demonstrating early market validation for Webuy's integrated, technology-driven service model.

The Company believes the MICE segment represents a compelling growth opportunity due to its higher order values, stronger customer stickiness, recurring demand potential, and cross-selling opportunities across Webuy's broader travel ecosystem. The Company also believes its AI-enabled MICE model can be scaled across additional enterprise accounts, destinations, and recurring corporate travel programs.

Bin Xue, Chief Executive Officer of Webuy, commented:

“Launching our MICE division is a key step in our evolution into a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company. Achieving over US$2 million in total transaction value within just two months reflects strong market demand and supports our strategy of combining AI, customization, and operational execution. We are especially encouraged by the trust we have already earned from top-tier clients, including leading banks and insurance companies. We believe the future of corporate travel lies in intelligent customer acquisition, tailored solution design, and reliable end-to-end delivery, and Webuy is building these capabilities as part of a broader AI-enabled travel platform.”

Looking ahead, Webuy plans to continue investing in its MICE platform by strengthening enterprise client partnerships, expanding destination coverage, enhancing service offerings, and further integrating AI into customer acquisition, solution planning, and fulfillment processes. The Company believes these initiatives will further reinforce its position as a integrated, technology-driven travel solutions provider for both consumer and corporate customers.

About WEBUY GLOBAL LTD

WEBUY GLOBAL LTD (Nasdaq: WBUY) is a technology-driven comprehensive travel solutions company transforming travel services and social commerce across Southeast Asia. The Company provides curated leisure travel experiences, cross-border tour services, premium travel offerings, customized travel solutions, and region-wide travel services for customers in Indonesia, Singapore, and international markets. Webuy is focused on building an integrated travel ecosystem powered by AI, service excellence, and strong regional partnerships.

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Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements, including statements regarding expected growth of its MICE and enterprise travel business. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on the Company's current expectations and projections about future events that the Company believes may affect its financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Investors can find many (but not all) of these statements by the use of words such as“approximates,”“believes,”“hopes,”“expects,”“anticipates,”“estimates,”“projects,”“intends,”“plans,”“will,”“would,”“should,”“could,”“may” or other similar expressions. Although the Company believes that the expectations expressed in these forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot assure you that such expectations will turn out to be correct. The Company cautions investors that actual results may differ materially from the anticipated results, and encourages investors to read the risk factors contained in the Company's final prospectus and other reports it files with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the“Commission”) before making any investment decisions regarding the Company's securities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements to reflect subsequent occurring events or circumstances, or changes in its expectations, except as may be required by law.

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