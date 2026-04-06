Protecting Water Supply Systems: UNDP Describes Its Work In Ukraine

MENAFN - UkrinForm) This was stated in an interview with Ukrinfor by Ivana Živković, UNDP Regional Director for Europe and Central Asia.

“Around the world, UNDP has been active in protecting water and sanitation systems under crisis conditions – whether due to conflict, natural disasters, or climate impacts – across more than 130 countries worldwide. In Ukraine, we're applying that global expertise every day. We are working closely with water and heating utility providers to map vulnerabilities, introduce medium and high-capacity backup systems, deploy renewable energy solutions, and strengthen operational resilience,” she said.

Živković noted that UNDP has ensured a reliable power supply for treatment plants, pumping stations, and distribution networks, particularly through solar systems, such as those in the Sumy region, where more than 72,000 people will have stable access to potable water even during power outages.

Her organization has also supported modernization efforts through energy service contracts, enabling utility companies to improve efficiency without incurring upfront costs.

“Our work is closely coordinated with the national authorities, with the focus on protecting public health and ensuring that communities never face the humanitarian consequences of a prolonged water-system collapse,” Živković stated.

Russians hit energy infrastructure in Kyiv region, Slavutych left without power

As reported by Ukrinform, President Volodymyr Zelensky stated on April 3 that Ukrainians are working to strengthen the protection of railway and water infrastructure-bridges, dams, hydroelectric power plants, and pumping station s.

The photo is provided by the UNDP press service.