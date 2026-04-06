Bangladesh Seeks Quick Reopening Of Malaysia's Labor Market

Dhaka: Expatriates' Welfare and Overseas Employment Minister Ariful Haque Chowdhury said the government is making efforts to reopen the Malaysian labor market as quickly as possible.

“We are visiting Malaysia on Wednesday (April 8) at the invitation of their ministry. The outcomes of the discussions will be shared afterward. We will try our best to ensure the labor market reopens swiftly,” the minister told reporters on Monday, April 6.

He made the remarks after receiving the body of Bangladeshi worker Abdullah Al Mamun at Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport. Mamun died in Saudi Arabia after sustaining severe burn injuries in a missile attack amid the ongoing Middle East conflict.

The minister emphasized that the government does not support any syndicate in overseas recruitment.“We do not believe in syndicates; we always try to keep the process open for all. We are going for discussions-pray that we can ensure a fair and open system,” he added.

During the briefing, Chowdhury also said that seven Bangladeshi nationals have so far been reported dead due to the conflict in the Middle East. Of them, four bodies have been brought back to the country, while one was buried in Saudi Arabia with the consent of the family.

He added that each victim's family has received BDT 35,000 for burial expenses and BDT 50,000 as immediate cash assistance from the Wage Earners' Welfare Board.

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