403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Türkiye’s Fidan Holds Talks with Syrian, Ukrainian Leaders in Damascus
(MENAFN) Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan convened an exceptional round of high-level diplomatic meetings in the Syrian capital on Sunday, holding separate talks with both Syrian President Ahmad al-Sharaa and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during a single visit to Damascus, Turkish diplomatic sources confirmed.
The back-to-back encounters — bringing together the top diplomats of three nations simultaneously navigating the turbulent currents of regional and global conflict — signal Ankara's continued ambition to position itself as an indispensable diplomatic bridge across multiple active theaters of crisis.
The convergence of Zelenskyy and al-Sharaa in Damascus for meetings with Fidan is itself a striking development, underscoring Turkey's unique leverage as a power with deep stakes in both the Syrian political transition and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Further details regarding the substance, agenda, or outcomes of either meeting were not immediately made available by Turkish diplomatic sources.
The back-to-back encounters — bringing together the top diplomats of three nations simultaneously navigating the turbulent currents of regional and global conflict — signal Ankara's continued ambition to position itself as an indispensable diplomatic bridge across multiple active theaters of crisis.
The convergence of Zelenskyy and al-Sharaa in Damascus for meetings with Fidan is itself a striking development, underscoring Turkey's unique leverage as a power with deep stakes in both the Syrian political transition and the ongoing war in Ukraine.
Further details regarding the substance, agenda, or outcomes of either meeting were not immediately made available by Turkish diplomatic sources.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
B2BROKER Launches B2TRANSLATE, An AI-Native Localization Platform For Global Brokers To Scale Through
CommentsNo comment