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Israeli Army Fire Claims Palestinian Life, Leaves Five Injured

Israeli Army Fire Claims Palestinian Life, Leaves Five Injured


2026-04-06 04:06:19
(MENAFN) A Palestinian lost their life and five others sustained injuries from Israeli army fire in the Gaza Strip on Sunday, despite a ceasefire that has been in effect since October 2025, according to medical reports.

The injured included children, as attacks struck multiple locations within the territory.

Witnesses reported that Israeli forces opened fire in several areas, notably in the Shejaiya neighborhood of eastern Gaza City and the southern city of Khan Younis.

Gaza’s Health Ministry stated that at least 716 Palestinians have died and 1,968 have been injured since the ceasefire was implemented.

The agreement was intended to halt a two-year Israeli military campaign on Gaza, which resulted in more than 72,000 fatalities, 172,000 wounded, and the destruction of 90% of civilian infrastructure. Reconstruction costs are estimated by the UN to reach approximately $70 billion.

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