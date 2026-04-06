Karnataka Bypolls: BJP Slams Congress As Anti-SC, ST, OBC Calls For Change

MENAFN - IANS) Bagalkot (Karnataka), April 6 (IANS) Former Karnataka Chief Minister and BJP MP Basavaraj Bommai alleged that the state has an anti-SC, ST, and OBC government, accusing it of doing injustice to the very communities whose votes brought it to power.

He urged members of the Ganga community to demonstrate their electoral strength, saying that once they prove their influence, all political parties will come to their doorstep.

He was speaking at a public meeting held in support of BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath in Bammangi village of Bagalkot district.

Calling the by-election a turning point, he said it was an opportunity to bring change and send home leaders who make false promises and do injustice. He referred to incidents during Shivaji Maharaj Jayanti where members of the Ambigara community were arrested, and said that without political power, justice cannot be achieved.

He pointed out that the Constitution given by B.R. Ambedkar provides the means for communities to empower themselves politically.

He urged the community to demonstrate its electoral strength, saying that wherever they stand united, victory will follow. He alleged that some communities have both knowledge and political power, which has enabled their progress, and called upon others to do the same.

He said that although the community has voted for the Congress, it has failed to deliver for them, treating them merely as a vote bank. He said political parties must earn the right to seek votes by working for the community, and only then can they claim moral authority.

He warned voters not to sell their votes for money, alleging that candidates would try to buy votes with cash equivalent to a few days' wages. He questioned whether people wanted temporary benefits or long-term development.

Raising concerns over law and order, Bommai said that women are not safe and families live in fear about whether their loved ones will return home safely. He alleged that there has been no development in the constituency over the past three years and called for the election of an honest representative.

Appealing for support to BJP candidate Veeranna Charantimath, he said that if elected, he would personally return to express his gratitude. He also expressed confidence that by 2028, a government representing the poor, SCs, STs, farmers, and social justice would come to power.

He added that despite being warned by many not to take up the issue of internal reservation, he went ahead, saying that even if it meant facing difficulties, he would continue efforts to deliver justice to oppressed communities.

Bommai said it was a matter of great happiness to meet members of the Ambigara Chowdayya community, describing them as hardworking and courageous, that lives with resilience and a strong belief in life. He compared them to a sailor who trusts that a boat will reach the shore once set afloat, and a fisherman who believes that even if no fish are caught today, they will succeed tomorrow. He said such a community must progress and come forward.

Speaking on the importance of knowledge, he said that in earlier times, those who owned land ruled the world, citing Alexander as an example, and later the British, who ruled many countries due to their wealth. In the 21st century, he said, those with knowledge will rule the world. He urged the community to combine hard work with education, stating that knowledge empowers people to become givers rather than seekers.

He said the community has faced oppression for thousands of years and that the vachanas of Ambigara Chowdayya reflect the hardships, humiliation, and struggles endured by the community. He noted that these writings speak the truth, which is why Chowdayya is revered as a true saint.

He said he had never expected to become a minister, but was given the opportunity by B.S. Yediyurappa, who trusted him to deliver justice to farmers as Irrigation Minister. He said he was moved to tears at the time, as it gave him the chance to serve people like himself.

He added that emotional connection is essential to serve farmers, the poor, SCs, STs, and communities dependent on land and water, and assured that he would make sincere efforts to deliver justice, especially in the matter of internal reservation.

Lok Sabha MP Govind Karjol, MLCs N. Ravikumar and Hanumant Nirani, former MLAs A.S. Patil Nadahalli, Ramesh Bhusanur, Somanagouda Patil, and several leaders, including Avvanna Makkery, Ramanna Bammalagi, Nagappa Ambi, Guru Talawar, Yallappa Yadalli, Venkatesh Uppar, and other prominent members of the Ambigara community, were present at the event.