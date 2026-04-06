MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Lithosphere Activates Makalu Testnet to Enable AI-Native Blockchain Infrastructure The launch introduces a unified environment for intelligent execution, cross-chain coordination, and autonomous systems within decentralized networks.

April 06, 2026 3:11 AM EDT | Source: Kaj Labs

Seattle, Washington--(Newsfile Corp. - April 6, 2026) - Lithosphere has officially activated its Makalu Testnet, marking a significant step in the evolution of blockchain infrastructure toward AI-native systems. The release introduces a unified environment designed to support intelligent execution, autonomous coordination, and cross-chain interaction, positioning Lithosphere as a foundational layer for next-generation decentralized applications.







AI-native blockchain infrastructure enabling autonomous execution and cross-chain coordination across decentralized systems

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The Makalu Testnet integrates Lithic, an AI-native smart contract language that enables structured execution of intelligent processes directly on-chain. Lithic allows developers to define AI interactions as part of contract logic, supporting verifiable execution, controlled cost parameters, and deterministic integration of non-deterministic computation. This enables decentralized applications to incorporate adaptive logic and decision-making within a governed framework.

In addition to intelligent execution, Makalu introduces MultX, a protocol-level interoperability engine that enables coordinated execution across multiple blockchain networks. MultX supports atomic multi-chain interactions, allowing applications and systems to access liquidity and execute across environments without fragmentation. This approach reduces reliance on traditional bridging models and enables more efficient cross-network coordination.

The infrastructure also includes DNNS, a decentralized naming and identity layer that enables programmable identity for users, applications, and autonomous agents. DNNS provides on-chain routing and persistent identity across networks, supporting structured interaction in environments where machine-to-machine communication becomes a core component of system operation.

Complementing these components is the LEP100 standards framework, which defines how AI interacts with decentralized infrastructure through structured execution models, governance mechanisms, and cryptographic verification. LEP100 ensures consistency across the ecosystem, enabling developers and infrastructure participants to build within a unified and interoperable framework.

"Makalu represents a shift toward infrastructure designed for intelligent systems operating within decentralized environments," said J. King Kasr, Chief Scientist at KaJ Labs. "By integrating execution, identity, interoperability, and governance at the protocol level, Lithosphere establishes the foundation for systems that can operate autonomously and coordinate at scale."

The activation of the Makalu Testnet provides developers, validators, and infrastructure partners with a live environment to build and test applications aligned with this architecture. Lithosphere's integrated approach supports the development of systems that extend beyond traditional transaction-based models, enabling intelligent coordination, cross-chain interaction, and autonomous execution within decentralized networks.

About Lithosphere

Lithosphere develops blockchain infrastructure designed to support programmable digital assets, cross-chain interoperability, and AI-native decentralized execution environments. The platform focuses on enabling intelligent systems to operate within verifiable, decentralized networks through structured execution models and interoperable protocols.

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Source: Kaj Labs