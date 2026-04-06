Al Jazeera Denies Any Connection To Detainee In Israel

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Israeli police announced on Friday, April 3, 2026, the arrest of an individual named Miqdad Al-Natour, whom they alleged to be affiliated with the Al Jazeera Media Network.

The Network, in statement, firmly denied any association with the detainee and rejected the use of its name in any context intended to mislead or defame and said to continue to monitor developments in the case and take appropriate legal action if necessary.

Al Jazeera regarded this claim as part of a continued pattern of false and fabricated allegations made by Israel in an attempt to justify arbitrary measures against the Network and to obscure the reality on the ground. It said that these actions have not been limited to the closure and bombing of its offices; they have extended to the deliberate targeting and killing of its correspondents and staff.

The Network reaffirmed its unwavering commitment to reporting the truth and bearing witness to events in the occupied territories and would not be deterred from its mission, regardless of the challenges or accusations aimed at undermining its credibility and professionalism.