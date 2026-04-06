Wood Preservatives Market Size To Hit USD 2.73 Billion By 2035, Driven By Rising Construction Activity And Demand For Durable Wood Research By SNS Insider

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Wood Preservatives Market is growing steadily as demand increases for long-lasting wood protection in construction and outdoor applications, with the U.S. segment rising from USD 0.46 billion in 2025 to USD 0.66 billion by 2035.

Austin, April 06, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Wood Preservatives Market size was valued at USD 1.68 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 2.73 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 5.04% during the forecast period (2026-2035).

Due to the increase in building activities, the demand for long-lasting and durable wood products, and the strict rules that promote the use of wood preservatives, the market for wood preservatives is growing.









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The U.S. Wood Preservatives Market size was valued at USD 0.46 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 0.66 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.67%.

In North America, the U.S. has a 78.64% stake. Pressure-treated pine is the mainstay of the American market. From Florida fence posts to Maine dock pilings, Southern Yellow Pine predominates in residential construction applications in the United States because it is the species that responds better to copper-based preservative treatment than almost any other commercially available timber.

Market is Growing Due to the Expanding Construction, Rising Demand for Durable Wood, and Eco-Friendly Innovations Globally

The growth of the worldwide building industry and infrastructure development initiatives is driving the market for wood preservatives. The two main factors driving the wood preservatives market are the rise in demand for weather-resistant and long-lasting wood products and the rise in residential renovation projects. The market for wood preservatives is also being boosted by strict government rules pertaining to the usage of treated wood goods and the products' longer lifespan. The market for wood preservatives is being driven by the growing usage of railroad sleepers, utility poles, and maritime structures as well as the adoption of environmentally friendly preservative methods.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Type

Water-Based Preservatives dominated with 70.87% in 2025, and Water-Based Preservatives are also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.89% from 2026 to 2035. The segment's growth is driven by their least toxic properties, eco-friendliness, and high degree of acceptability in both residential and industrial applications.

By Application

Residential (Decking, Fencing, Furniture) dominated with 39.68% in 2025 driven by rising demand for decking, fencing, and outdoor furniture in residential projects and renovation activities. Residential is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.51% from 2026 to 2035 due to the Growing demand for visually appealing and long-lasting wooden structures.

By End-Use Industry

Construction & Infrastructure dominated with 44.63% in 2025 and is also expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.56% over 2026 to 2035. The segment's expansion is driven by the extensive use of treated wood in structural and outdoor applications.

By Treatment Method / Technology

Pressure Treatment dominated with 54.82% in 2025 as it is extensively used in industrial and large-scale applications where durability is critical. Vacuum-Pressure Processes are expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 5.28% over 2026 to 2035 due to the increasing demand for high-performance wood protection solutions globally.

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Regional Insights:

At USD 0.58 billion in 2025, North America accounted for 34.85% of the worldwide market for wood preservatives, with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 3.90% through 2035. The market in the area is mature rather than rapidly expanding, which does not imply that it is inconsequential; rather, it indicates that the volume base is substantial, the competitive structure is firmly established, and growth is driven more by refurbishment cycles and modest new starts than by the increase of greenfield demand.

With a 7.66% CAGR through 2035, Asia Pacific is the fastest-growing market. Its 2025 valuation of USD 0.36 billion undervalues the potential because a large portion of the region's timber consumption is now untreated or treated informally.

Key Players:



BASF SE

Lonza Group Ltd

Koppers Holdings Inc.

LANXESS AG

Troy Corporation

Borax Inc.

Viance LLC

Remmers AG

Kurt Obermeier GmbH & Co. KG

KMG Chemicals Inc.

Kop-Coat Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

RPM International Inc.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Nippon Paint Co., Ltd.

Hempel A/S

Arkema S.A.

Ashland Inc.

Nisus Corporation Janssen PMP

Recent Developments:

In 2024, Lonza Wood Protection expanded its U.S. manufacturing capacity for Micronized Copper Azole at its Conley, Georgia production facility, responding to sustained retail lumber demand that had kept MCA-grade preservative supply tight through the 2021-2024 period and created spot allocation constraints for regional treating operators during peak construction season.

In early 2025, Koppers announced a partnership with a major North American Class I railroad to expand its Treated Products supply agreement covering creosote-treated hardwood ties, with volume commitments extending through 2028 that secured baseload production planning for Koppers' treating plants in Alabama, Mississippi, and Arkansas against the backdrop of the railroad's own accelerating tie replacement program.

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Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):



Preservative Type & Performance Metrics – helps you understand market share across water-based, solvent-based, and oil-based preservatives, along with their effectiveness in enhancing wood protection.

Wood Protection & Degradation Reduction Index – helps you evaluate improvements in resistance to decay, moisture, pests, and reduction in fungal growth and termite damage.

Application-Based Durability & Lifecycle Analysis – helps you identify usage trends across residential, commercial, and industrial sectors, along with enhancements in wood lifespan and structural integrity.

End-Use Industry Demand & Performance Insights – helps you analyze consumption patterns across construction, furniture, agriculture, and marine sectors, along with durability and maintenance benefits.

Treatment Technology & Process Efficiency – helps you assess different application methods such as pressure treatment, spraying, and vacuum processes, along with improvements in penetration and uniformity. Sustainability & Cost Optimization Metrics – helps you uncover reductions in chemical usage, treatment time, and environmental impact through advanced preservation technologies.

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