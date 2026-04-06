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Ukraine, Syria Are Set to Reopen Embassies in Kyiv, Damascus
(MENAFN) Ukraine and Syria have reached an agreement to reopen embassies in Kyiv and Damascus in the “near future,” as stated by reports.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed he met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Damascus to discuss a range of issues including security, logistics, trade, and food stability.
Sybiha emphasized that trade between the two nations has grown ninefold since a joint statement in September 2025 restored diplomatic ties. He noted that Kyiv sees further potential to expand these economic exchanges.
The two countries also pledged to continue efforts toward achieving a “lasting peace” for both the Ukrainian and Syrian populations, Sybiha said.
“The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
The discussions included logistics, focusing on the development of trade and maritime routes, which he described as having “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”
Sybiha also stressed the importance of food security, noting that Ukraine is ready to contribute through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine to help maintain stability in the region.
In addition, the ministers addressed humanitarian and educational collaboration. Sybiha highlighted that numerous Syrian students have studied and continue to study in Ukraine, calling this “a strong foundation we intend to build on.”
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha confirmed he met with Syrian Foreign Minister Asaad Hassan al-Shaibani in Damascus to discuss a range of issues including security, logistics, trade, and food stability.
Sybiha emphasized that trade between the two nations has grown ninefold since a joint statement in September 2025 restored diplomatic ties. He noted that Kyiv sees further potential to expand these economic exchanges.
The two countries also pledged to continue efforts toward achieving a “lasting peace” for both the Ukrainian and Syrian populations, Sybiha said.
“The security of Europe and the Middle East is interlinked,” he wrote on the social media platform X.
The discussions included logistics, focusing on the development of trade and maritime routes, which he described as having “strong potential to deepen economic cooperation.”
Sybiha also stressed the importance of food security, noting that Ukraine is ready to contribute through initiatives such as Grain from Ukraine to help maintain stability in the region.
In addition, the ministers addressed humanitarian and educational collaboration. Sybiha highlighted that numerous Syrian students have studied and continue to study in Ukraine, calling this “a strong foundation we intend to build on.”
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