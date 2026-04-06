Jobs Figures Due In Canada In April's First Full Week
Monday
U.S.
Featured Earnings
Pharvaris NV (NASDAQ: PHVS) (Q4) EPS for loss of 69 cents, compared to loss of 68 cents in the prior-year quarter.
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Durable-goods orders (Feb.)
Consumer credit (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
Levi Strauss & Co (NYSE: LEVI) (Q1) EPS of 37 cents, compared to 38 cents in the prior-year quarter.
The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) (Q1) EPS of 98 cents, compared to $1.69 in the prior-year quarter.
Soluna Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: SLNH) (Q4) EPS for loss of 20 cents, compared to loss of $6.15 in the prior-year quarter.
WednesdayU.S. Economic Lookahead
Minutes of Fed's May FOMC meeting
Featured Earnings
Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) ( Q3 ) EPS of 68 cents, compared to 46 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ) (Q4) EPS of $1.73, compared to $2.63 in the prior-year quarter.
RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) (Q3) EPS of 37 cents, compared to 35 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured EarningsFiran Technology Group Corporation (T) (Q1) EPS of 14 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Trilogy Metals Inc. (T) (Q4) EPS for loss of two cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
Thursday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Initial jobless claims (April 4)
Personal Income & Spending (Feb.)
GDP (Second Revision) (Q4)
Wholesale inventories (Feb.)
Featured Earnings
WD-40 Company (NASDAQ: WDFC) (Q2) EPS of $1.39, compared to $1.32 in the prior-year quarter.
The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ: SMPL) (Q2) EPS of 36 cents, compared to 42 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Bank7 Corp. (NASDAQ: BSVN) (Q4) EPS of $1.08, compared to $1.01 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Featured Earnings
ADF Group Inc. (T) ( Q4) EPS of 36 cents, identical to the prior-year quarter.
BlackBerry Limited (T) ( Q4) EPS of six cents, compared to seven cents in the prior-year quarter.
Cogeco Communications Inc. (T) ( Q2) EPS of $2.02, compared to $2.11 in the prior-year quarter.
Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (T) ( Q1) EPS of 34 cents, compared to 36 cents in the prior-year quarter.
TRX Gold Corporation (T) ( Q2) EPS for gain of three cents, compared to loss of 0.6 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Friday
U.S.
Economic Lookahead
Consumer price index (March)
Factory Orders (Feb.)
Consumer Sentiment (April)
Featured Earnings
BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) ( Q4) EPS of $12.26, compared to $11.30 in the prior-year quarter.
WaFd, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD) ( Q4) EPS of 75 cents, compared to 65 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Unity Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ: UNTY) ( Q1) EPS of $1.37, compared to $1.13 in the prior-year quarter.
Canada
Economic Lookahead
Labour Force Survey (Mar.) Employment declined by 84,000 (-0.4%) in February and the employment rate fell 0.2 percentage points to 60.6%. The unemployment rate increased 0.2 percentage points to 6.7%.
Featured Earnings
Corus Entertainment Inc. (T.B) (Q2) EPS for loss of 13 cents, compared to loss of one cent in the prior-year quarter.
MTY Food Group Inc. (T) (Q1) EPS for loss of 80 cents, compared to gain of $1.88 in the prior-year quarter.
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