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Bahrain Confirms Petrochemical Plant Fires Put Out After Drone Attack
(MENAFN) Authorities in Bahrain confirmed on Sunday that fires at a petrochemical facility, caused by an Iranian drone attack, have been “fully” extinguished, according to reports.
The incident involved several operational units at the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company.
“The situation is now under control," the state news agency said, noting that no casualties were reported.
Officials are currently assessing the damage on-site to determine the full extent of the impact, as stated by reports. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and coordinated with Civil Defense and other government agencies to manage the incident and secure the facility.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry confirmed that civil defense teams were actively working to control the blaze, though further details were not provided. Social media footage appeared to show large explosions and fires at the plant.
Regional tensions have persisted following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
The incident involved several operational units at the Gulf Petrochemical Industries Company.
“The situation is now under control," the state news agency said, noting that no casualties were reported.
Officials are currently assessing the damage on-site to determine the full extent of the impact, as stated by reports. Emergency response teams were immediately deployed and coordinated with Civil Defense and other government agencies to manage the incident and secure the facility.
Earlier, the Interior Ministry confirmed that civil defense teams were actively working to control the blaze, though further details were not provided. Social media footage appeared to show large explosions and fires at the plant.
Regional tensions have persisted following the US-Israeli military campaign against Iran launched on Feb. 28, which has reportedly killed over 1,340 people, including Iran’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. Tehran has retaliated with drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf nations hosting US military installations, causing casualties, infrastructure damage, and disruptions to global markets and aviation.
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