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Clashes Erupt Between Iranian Forces, US Troops During Pilot Rescue
(MENAFN) Iranian media reported on Sunday that confrontations occurred between Iranian forces and US troops during a mission to rescue an American pilot, in which a US C-130 support aircraft was allegedly downed.
According to reports, Iranian law enforcement special units claimed to have destroyed several US assets, including an HC-130 special operations aircraft, two Black Hawk helicopters, and multiple drones. Following the aerial clashes, fighting reportedly continued on the ground between Iranian units and surviving or supporting US personnel.
Earlier in the day, Iran stated that it had shot down a US C-130 in southern Isfahan. A news outlet also reported that several US service members were injured during the operation to extract the second crew member of a downed F-15 fighter jet, as stated by reports.
No official confirmation from the United States has been released regarding Iran’s claims.
Regional tensions have intensified since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, while also restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
According to reports, Iranian law enforcement special units claimed to have destroyed several US assets, including an HC-130 special operations aircraft, two Black Hawk helicopters, and multiple drones. Following the aerial clashes, fighting reportedly continued on the ground between Iranian units and surviving or supporting US personnel.
Earlier in the day, Iran stated that it had shot down a US C-130 in southern Isfahan. A news outlet also reported that several US service members were injured during the operation to extract the second crew member of a downed F-15 fighter jet, as stated by reports.
No official confirmation from the United States has been released regarding Iran’s claims.
Regional tensions have intensified since the United States and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in over 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei. In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, as well as Jordan, Iraq, and Gulf countries hosting US military assets, while also restricting maritime traffic through the Strait of Hormuz.
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