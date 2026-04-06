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IRGC Warns of ‘More Devastating’ Strikes on US Interests
(MENAFN) Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) issued a warning on Sunday, signaling the possibility of significantly stronger strikes against US economic interests in the region if Iranian civilian sites come under attack again, according to reports.
In a statement carried by official channels, the force said its recent operations targeting gas and petrochemical facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain were carried out in response to US-Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure inside Iran, including a bridge in the central city of Karaj and a petrochemical site in Mahshahr.
"Today’s attacks were only the first phase, and any future attacks on civilian infrastructure will provoke an even stronger and wider response,” it said.
“If the attack on civilian targets is repeated, the second phase of this operation will be much more devastating and widespread, and their losses and damage will be doubled if they insist on this approach.”
The region has seen a sharp rise in tensions since the United States and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with operations aimed at Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military bases. Iran has also imposed limits on shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
In a statement carried by official channels, the force said its recent operations targeting gas and petrochemical facilities in the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, and Bahrain were carried out in response to US-Israeli strikes on civilian infrastructure inside Iran, including a bridge in the central city of Karaj and a petrochemical site in Mahshahr.
"Today’s attacks were only the first phase, and any future attacks on civilian infrastructure will provoke an even stronger and wider response,” it said.
“If the attack on civilian targets is repeated, the second phase of this operation will be much more devastating and widespread, and their losses and damage will be doubled if they insist on this approach.”
The region has seen a sharp rise in tensions since the United States and Israel launched a joint military campaign against Iran on Feb. 28, which has reportedly resulted in more than 1,340 deaths, including the country’s then-Supreme Leader, Ali Khamenei.
In retaliation, Tehran has conducted drone and missile strikes targeting Israel, along with operations aimed at Jordan, Iraq, and several Gulf states hosting US military bases. Iran has also imposed limits on shipping movements through the Strait of Hormuz.
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