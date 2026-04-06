LEVA Hotels Enters North Africa With Casablanca Launch, Marking Strategic Expansion Into High-Growth Markets

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) – Centrally located 106-key property to be repositioned into a vibrant, design-led lifestyle destination.– Strategic move into Morocco highlights brand's asset-light model and focus on high-growth hospitality markets.

– Casablanca's evolving hospitality landscape is set to welcome a new player this summer as LEVA Hotels enters Morocco with the launch of LEVA Casablanca, through a strategic management agreement with Ismail Oukrid, COO of the Group, Ares Invest, Oukrid Family Office. Formerly known as the Washington Hotel, the property is set for an official transition on 1st June 2026 and willundergo a phased refurbishment, allowing it to remain fully operational for guests throughout the transformation. This centrally located 106-key, 4-star property in the lively Mers Sultan district will be reimagined as a design-led, lifestyle-focused destination.

Originally established in 1953, the hotel has been a Casablanca landmark for decades, known for its modernist architecture, 8th-floor panoramic bar, and seamless connection between the Old Medina and the city's modern business hub. Its story reflects the city's evolution, classic, charming, and full of urban energy.

LEVA Casablanca will honor this legacy while introducing art-inspired, locally led interiors, bold accents, layered textures, and smart, intuitive technology. Social-first public spaces will include lobby lounges that double as co-working hubs, a warm all-day dining area with a communal vibe, and a revitalised rooftop sky bar. Guest rooms will offer efficient, comfortable layouts for both short and extended stays, with a gym and spa planned for a later stage.

The timing of this expansion aligns with a historic boom in Morocco's tourism sector. In 2024, the Kingdom welcomed a recordand is expected to reach. Supported byand the country's upcoming role as a, this growth has created a critical need for modern, lifestyle-focused accommodations, making Casablanca an ideal market for LEVA Hotels' design-led approach.

:“Expanding into Casablanca is a strategic step in LEVA Hotels' global growth journey and a key gateway into North Africa. Casablanca offers the right mix of business demand, connectivity, and cultural energy – aligning perfectly with our focus on high-potential, evolving markets. It allows us to apply our asset-light, conversion-driven model to unlock value quickly while introducing a fresh, design-led hospitality experience. Simply put, this move reflects our strategy: enter dynamic cities early, create impact fast, and scale with purpose.”

Upon completion, LEVA Casablanca will target a balanced mix of international business professionals, design-conscious leisure explorers, and long-stay hybrid guests. Through its vibrant food and beverage offerings and community-driven activations, the hotel also aims to establish itself as a lively local hub for Casablanca residents.