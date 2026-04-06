Adarsh Gaurav: This Phase Is Not Just About Making Music, It's About Rediscovering Me

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, April 6 (IANS) Actor Adarsh Gaurav, who was last seen onscreen in the survival thriller“Tu Yaa Main”, is gearing up to make music a stronger part of his creative journey this year. He says this phase is not just about making music but also about rediscovering a part of himself.

Adarsh is now focusing on writing and releasing more music over the coming months, while also exploring collaborations with a diverse set of singers and producers.

“Music has always been a very personal space for me. I think for a long time I kept it close, but the kind of love I received for my work in Tu Yaa Main really encouraged me to open up more. This year, I definitely intend on writing and releasing more music, and also collaborating with some really interesting singers and producers.”

“That process itself is adding so many new layers and dynamics to the sound I want to discover.”

He is also planning to spend time in quieter, more isolated environments, away from the chaos of city life to write and develop his music with greater clarity and focus.

Adarsh added:“I also feel the need to step away from the noise every now and then, just to be able to listen to myself better. I'm planning to spend time in a more isolated space where I can write freely and explore ideas without distractions.”

Being a trained singer, Adarsh has always had that foundation.

“But now I feel more confident to really lean into it. I'm trying to blend everything I love, rap, melody, storytelling and create something that feels honest. This phase is not just about making music, it's about rediscovering that part of me,” he added.

Talking about Tu Yaa Main, the film is directed by Bejoy Nambiar. It also stars Shanaya Kapoor. The film is a remake of the 2018 Thai film The Pool.