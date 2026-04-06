DK Shivakumar: Only UDF Can Save Kerala From Unemployment, Price Rise

Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has stated that only Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) could save Kerala and Puducherry from unemployment and price rise, saying it was in the hands of people to make use of it.

'South Must Unite to Protect Constitution'

Delivering an election campaign speech on Sunday, Shivakumar said the states of South India must stand united to protect the Constitution of this country, as the situation in Kerala and Puducherry today is the same as what Karnataka was facing three years ago, when the Congress came to power and implemented the five guarantees and protected the people of Karnataka. "Just as roots are essential to a tree, faith is equally essential to a human being. Our faith lies in the Constitution of the country, the history of the Congress party, the national flag, and the national anthem. The states of South India must stand united as brothers and protect the Constitution of this country. The situation in Kerala and Puducherry today is the same as what Karnataka was facing three years ago. At that time, after Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi appointed me as the Karnataka Congress President, we fought together and brought the Congress party to power. True to our word, we implemented the five guarantees and protected the people of Karnataka," he said.

He highlighted that the history of Congress is part of the history of this nation. "I congratulate you for coming to this event with the resolve to protect your state even under this blazing sun. The history of Congress is part of the history of this nation. I come from the party that gave this country its independence, national anthem, national flag, and Constitution," he said.

Questions ED, CBI Inaction on Temple Gold Theft

"Gold has been stolen from the Ayyappa Swami temple here. While introducing me at this event, mention was made of how the Central Government has filed false cases against me and harassed me. I have no criminal or theft cases against me. Yet, because I protected Congress MLAs during Ahmed Patel's Rajya Sabha election in Gujarat, constitutional investigative agencies were used to raid and imprison me," Shivakumar said.

"But when gold was stolen from Ayyappa Swami's temple here, why has not a single case been registered by the ED or CBI?" he questioned.

"We believe in all sections of society and all religions here. That is why this land is called God's own country. If God himself gets no justice here, how will the ordinary people of Kerala ever get justice?" Shivakumar further asked.

Confident of INDIA Bloc Victory

The Karnataka Deputy CM expressed confidence that the INDIA Bloc will come to power in Kerala and will protect the state and its history. "We have made several promises here to help the people, including the Indira Guarantee to address unemployment. DMK, which is part of our INDIA alliance, will return to power in Tamil Nadu, and we are confident that the INDIA alliance will come to power in Kerala as well. We will protect this state and its history," he said.

LDF Opposed Development, Failed to Create Jobs

Questioning the development under the current government, he asked, "Is the development of the current government visible to anyone? "In Puducherry, Rangasamy has been in power, and in Kerala, the LDF has ruled for a long time. In the last ten years, can you see any development? Can you recall any scheme that has changed your lives?" he questioned.

He further said that the LDF government has opposed development projects in Kerala and has rejected schemes, including the Kochi Metro and the Kannur highway. "The LDF government has opposed development projects in Kerala. They have rejected schemes, including the Kochi Metro and the Kannur highway. When they came to power, we gave our full cooperation for Kerala's development. This is the very difference between LDF and UDF. God does not give boons or curses -- He only gives opportunities. What matters is what we do when we are given the opportunity. In the last ten years, how many jobs has the LDF government created in this state, and how many opportunities has it provided to its people?" he asked.

'Failure to Facilitate NRI Voting'

Shivakumar said people living in the Middle East are unable to come as the Central Government is not providing them the opportunity to come and vote here and called it "a failure of the Central Government." "Our brothers in Middle East need to come here to vote in these elections. Many are unable to come as the Central Government is not providing them the opportunity to come and vote here. This is a failure of the Central Government. Only a Congress government can protect this country, and you must vote the Congress and its alliance government to victory," he said.

'LDF Supported by BJP', Claims Shivakumar

Shivakumar on Sunday held campaigns in the Kuttiadi constituency in support of UDF candidate Parakkal Abdulla.

Speaking to ANI on the Kerala Legislative Assembly Election, Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar said the LDF has lost its strength as it is being supported by the BJP. "I am alone here. See the crowd. The crowd's patience shows that people of the state want a change. The change is UDF. The LDF has lost its strength... They are being supported by the BJP... 2/3rds majority will be for the UDF," he said.

On the LDF'S election manifesto, he said, "They have not given anything. The BJP has copied everything from the Congress and the UDF. Congress is the only party which can give the guarantee." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)